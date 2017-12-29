Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victory at home to Hartlepool United tomorrow would go some way to restoring the Chester FC players' 'fragile' confidence.

That is the verdict of Blues boss Marcus Bignot ahead of what will be the relegation-threatened club's final game of 2017.

Demoralising defeats to FC Halifax Town and Guiseley have left Chester third from bottom and eight points adrift of safety.

The defeats also mean the Blues will fall short of the eight-point target Bignot set his side for their four league matches in December, which kicked off with a 1-0 home win over Solihull Moors .

Beating a Hartlepool team that has lost five of its last six games in all competitions would at least mean they would go close to that target.

But more importantly, according to Bignot, would be the galvanising effect it would have on the squad.

'We need to find a way - any way - to win on Saturday'

He said: "Saturday is key. I will reflect on the league table after Saturday's fixtures because that will be at the end of the month in terms of fixtures and in terms of where we need to be.

"I don't look at league tables, it's about the points return at the end, and like I've said, it's never changed - we're going to be in this until the final month.

"I've got to pick up the players' confidence and find a way. Saturday is an opportunity to get the three points and if we get the three points, while it wouldn't be where we wanted it to be, it wouldn't be too far off, so I wouldn't get too carried away with the league table right now.

"If we can find a way - any way - to win on Saturday it would be a most welcome three points to restore some confidence back into the group."

'They've not lost the fight; it's confidence'

Former City Fans United chairman Simon Olorenshaw, in an open letter to Chester's fans, owners and board , echoed the thoughts of a number of supporters when he questioned the players' desire in the Boxing Day defeat to Guiseley.

But, after a 17th home loss of 2017, Bignot insists the problem lies in their heads - and not their hearts.

"They've not lost the fight; it's confidence," said Bignot, who will be without the suspended Lathaniel Rowe-Turner tomorrow and possibly top-scorer Ross Hannah through injury.

"What we have tried to do is protect a fragile group - because they are fragile. You don't come into a club in this situation if the players aren't fragile.

"When you have that fragile group, it's important I don't manage the group the way the environment voices it's opinion, because if I do, we lose them totally.

"So whatever shred of fight or belief they've got left in them I've got to grab it out of them."