These are tough times for Chester FC .

Back-to-back defeats have left the Blues eight points from safety going into their final game of 2017 at home to Hartlepool United on Saturday (3pm).

It has been a year to forget. Chester, under Jon McCarthy and now Marcus Bignot, have won just eight of the 45 league matches they have played in the calendar year.

That has led to dwindling attendances at the Swansway Chester Stadium - 10 of the 14 games staged at the ground so far this season have been attended by fewer than 1,700 supporters - and, increasingly, ire from the fan base.

The Chronicle spoke to the club's chief executive Mark Maguire yesterday (Thursday). He believes the only way the Blues will get out of trouble is by sticking together. You can read the full interview HERE .

We were also contacted by former City Fans United chairman Simon Olorenshaw .

He has asked The Chronicle to publish an open letter he has penned to the fans, owners and board of Chester FC.

You can read it in full here

"I went to the game on Boxing Day , the first time for a while due to work commitments. Sadly, what I witnessed was a group of players that seem to have no fight or commitment. Unfortunately, there were too many out there that seemed too willing to give up the chase for the 50-50 ball, or the one that was just out of reach.

"Take your minds back to pre-season, how excited were we with the return of a number of players, and the influx of senior professionals from local rivals, and other clubs. Unfortunately, we have not kicked on, and it has cost one manager his job , and sadly, the performance I witnessed on Boxing Day demonstrated that a manager's career is dependant upon the performance of his players once they cross that white line, and there were some out there that showed they haven't got what it takes to play for either this club, or their manager.

"My view, for what it is worth these days, is that as a club, and as a fan base, we must not be too quick to turn on the manager and the board when things are not going well on the pitch. We have a group of players who are paid well, probably the highest wages since we reformed, who know how to play football, and are capable of playing a simple pass, or making that block tackle. Unfortunately, this season there is something about this group of players that that hasn't gelled, and they do not give the impression that they would run through brick walls for us - their fans. I sat there watching players that looked they didn't want to be out there. Well, I'm sorry, but it's their job, it's what we, as owners of our club, pay them to do, and ultimately it could cost us our place in this league unless there are some significant transformations over the next few weeks.

"As with any club, it is what happens with the first team on the pitch that drives the mood of the fans, but we must not lose sight of some of the positive things that have happened off the pitch: a new website, free radio commentary and TV highlights, a youth scholarship scheme that is flourishing, and a Community Trust that is going from strength to strength. The youth and the Trust are at the heart of 'Our City, Our Community and Our Club', and in these areas we are delivering.

"Sadly, all of these positive actions are overshadowed by our current league position and it is times like these when we need to pull together and support the current board, who are all volunteers, not rip them to shreds on fans' forums. They have been prepared to put themselves forward when many would not accept the challenge, and I fully appreciate the pressure they will currently be feeling.

"To that end I offer my services once again to the current board to help in whatever area they feel would be appropriate, and would ask that those others that have something to contribute step up, and are embraced before it's too late.

"What we have is precious, let's all work together to ensure we can keep it."

Simon Olorenshaw