Chester FC joint-manager Bernard Morley admits the impending loss of Shaun Tuton has ‘killed us a little bit’ but that replacements for the striker have been identified.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues just before the start of the National League North campaign on non-contract terms after being on trial at the Swansway Chester Stadium over the summer.

The striker impressed during the opening day draw against Spennymoor Town and the 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton, but did not travel with the squad to the North East for the 8-1 defeat against Blyth Spartans last weekend .

And Spennymoor have acted by putting seven days notice in on Tuton , after which they will be able to formally offer him a deal, expected to be next week.

It is understood that Chester offered Tuton a permanent deal to stay but were unable to match the terms on offer for the former Barnsley striker at Brewery Field.

Blues joint-manager Morley admitted he and Anthony Johnson are ‘really disappointed’ to lose Tuton, but accepted the nature of his agreement with the Blues meant they were always going to be running the risk of the striker's departure if he impressed.

“I suppose losing Shaun Tuton has killed us a little bit,” said Morley.

“Nobody took a chance on him during the summer – but we did. We weren’t in a position to offer Shaun a permanent contract when he came back to us in pre-season and we knew that having him on non-contract was always going to be a risk.

“As soon as he had a good game or scored a couple of goals we knew it would create interest. Obviously Jason Ainsley (Spennymoor manager) has seen him have a good game on the opening day and thinks that he could do a job for them.

“We’re really disappointed to lose him as we thought he would be a big player for us. But you have to accept it for what it is.”

The prospect of Tuton moving on to pastures new leaves the Blues light on options up top.

Anthony Dudley is available, but there has been administrative issue regarding Deane Smalley being available to play.

It relates to international clearance owing to him playing for Newport County in 2016 and even though he played briefly at Ashton United last season, there is still an unresolved issue over his clearance to play from the Welsh FA.

George Green meanwhile is recovering from injury and Johnson has said in the past that there is no timeframe for when the 22-year-old former Everton starlet will be available .

With Tuton’s potential departure drawing nearer and the current circumstances in the striking department, Morley believes the Blues are currently light in the area, but that work has begun to identify replacements for the ex-FC Halifax Town forward.

He added: “We’ve identified some players that could come in as we feel we need a little bit more pace and power in the final third. We’ll have to see what can be done.

“We felt we had what we needed up front with Anthony Dudley, Shaun Tuton and Deane Smalley. But with Shaun Tuton leaving, the situation with Deane’s registration not resolved yet and George Green out, it leaves us light in that area.”

Tuton was released by Barnsley in the summer having spent two seasons at Oakwell, making seven appearances for them in League One during the 2015/16 season.

Prior to moving to Oakwell he enjoyed prolific spells for Buxton and FC Halifax Town but spent time out on loan at Grimsby Town, Barrow and Halifax during his time with the Tykes.