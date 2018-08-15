Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC look set to lose striker Shaun Tuton to National League North rivals Spennymoor Town after the North East club put seven days notice in on the 26-year-old, The Chronicle understands.

Tuton signed for the Blues on the eve of this season having been on trial with the club during pre-season, and he impressed in his opening two games against Spennymoor and Curzon Ashton.

He did pick up an injury last week and didn't travel with the squad for the 8-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans but his performance against Spennymoor alerted Moors manager Jason Ainsley, and with the striker only on non-contract terms at Chester, Ainsley put seven days notice in on the forward earlier this week. After the seven days has passed Spennymoor will be able to formally offer him a deal.

Chester signed Tuton on non-contract terms initially owing to a tight budget and moved out some players on loan with a view to offering him a permanent deal.

It is understood that Chester offered Tuton a permanent deal to stay but were unable to match the terms on offer for the former Barnsley striker at Brewery Field.

Tuton was released by Barnsley in the summer having spent two seasons at Oakwell, making seven appearances for them in League One during the 2015/16 season.

Prior to Barnsley he enjoyed prolific spells for Buxton and FC Halifax Town but spent time out on loan at Grimsby Town, Barrow and Halifax during his time with Barnsley.

Chester are now planning for life without Tuton and managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are keen to add another striker to their ranks in the coming weeks.