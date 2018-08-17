Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little over a week has passed since one of the worst days Chester FC fans will have experienced following their team on a match day in a long time.

The 8-1 defeat away to Blyth Spartans was the heaviest the Blues have endured since 2000 in the Football League, when Chester went down 7-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion, now a Premier League side.

When results like this happen, it’s important to move on as quickly as possible and put things right in the next game.

That was due to come around quickly with the visit of Kidderminster Harriers to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday evening.

But that opportunity was snuffed out when the Blues were forced to reschedule the game following water damage caused to the ground following a torrential downpour left the East Stand without electricity, meaning the CCTV and PA system were unable to run, which is a requirement for the club’s safety certificate and their ability to host home games.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the match due to take place tomorrow against FC United of Manchester was also postponed due to the damage.

And today, the rescheduled Kidderminster game which had been moved to Tuesday, August 21, has also had to be called off, with new dates for both fixtures yet to be announced.

It means the Blues will next be in action at the earliest as it stands against AFC Telford United on Saturday, August 25.

Having had time to digest last weekend’s rout, we thought we’d ask our panel of Blues’ fans for their post-mortem on the defeat and if they would make any changes for the coming games.

The question we posed – before it was confirmed today that next Tuesday’s rescheduled match against Kidderminster was postponed again – was:

“Having reflected on the 8-1 defeat against Blyth Spartans, how important are the coming games for Chester FC and what changes would you make for them, if any?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Rio Doherty “There were a number of reasons why we suffered terribly last weekend. Nobody saw this result coming, but from someone who has to witness that performance, it really was a nightmare.”

“I was one of the unlucky 200 who had to endure such a heartless display up in Blyth last weekend.

“Since then, lightning has struck an extra three times due to our stadium being damaged which has caused three games to be postponed.

“We will have to wait over a week to watch us in action again which can have both positives and negatives.

“On the positive side, this gives our players and staff the opportunity to re-group and work together to help banish that 8-1 defeat out of there memories.

“If the Kidderminster match was to go ahead, we wouldn’t have the chance to train together following Blyth so hopefully a few systems have been tested to improve on that.

“On the negative side, by the time we play Telford it will be two weeks since we last played. Obviously, this isn’t good as everybody just wants to see the back of that defeat and get over it.

“Also, our players in particular would’ve liked to provide an immediate reaction to get us back on track.

“There were a number of reasons why we suffered terribly last weekend. Nobody saw this result coming, but from someone who has to witness that performance, it really was a nightmare.

“I’d say that our formation was just out of place throughout. We were extremely disjointed, and none of our players knew what to do on the ball whenever they had it (very rarely).

“Starting from AFC Telford, it’s essential that we play with a back four to provide us with a solid platform.

“Otherwise, we will just get out-run again and concede loads of goals. There were a number of other causes to our humiliating defeat, but I’ll leave that for another time.

“All we need to do now is forget this debacle and move on. We still have plenty to play for with a lot of points up for grabs.

“COYB!”

Kieron Shiel “Only bonus for me is more training and Scott Burton being more likely starting the next game, hopefully not in place of Gary Roberts whose appeal will by that time, if justice serves, will have been quashed.”

“I think the defeat was a disgrace but a blip. I wouldn’t change things personally.

“That said, given we haven’t played since, that may change the managers’ thoughts as it would mine!

“It’s not healthy having missed Tuesday and Saturday and next Tuesday too.

“It can have big effects of negative thoughts on players that are already negative following the embarrassment suffered.

“Getting back to it would have been ideal, especially given our managers' get up and go attitude.

“Only bonus for me is more training and Scott Burton being more likely starting the next game, hopefully not in place of Gary Roberts whose appeal will by that time, if justice serves, will have been quashed.

“He’s been amazing, Roberts, and it will continue.”