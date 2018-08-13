Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's scheduled home encounter with Kidderminster Harriers tomorrow night (Tuesday, August 14) has been postponed after torrential rain on Sunday night caused 'extensive' water damage at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The heavy deluge on Sunday evening saw water leak into the control room and PA room causing significant damage to ceilings, leaving standing water on the floor and soaking the mains board which has resulted in a loss of power at the football club upstairs.

With the bulk of the electrical equipment in the control room and the need for it to be fully functioning and safe in order to oversee a match day, a decision has been taken to postpone the game in order for the necessary repairs to take place.

An electrician was on site at the club today and insurers are set to visit tomorrow to assess the level of damage.

The game with Kidderminster has been rearranged for next Tuesday (August 21, 7.45pm kick off).

A club statement read: "We can regrettably inform supporters that our home fixture scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 14 against Kidderminster Harriers has been postponed.

"The game has been rearranged and will now take place Tuesday 21st August with kick off at 7.45 at the Swansway.

"Heavy rain on Sunday evening and throughout the night has caused extensive damage to critical areas of the stadium and its infrastructure.

"Following assessment today and consultation with the National League and Kidderminster Harriers the decision to postpone the match was made to ensure the safety of all those who would be in attendance.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

On the back of the 8-1 defeat to Blyth Spartans on Saturday , Blues co-boss Anthony Johnson had been hoping for he and Bernard Morley's side to get back into action quickly in order to get Saturday's horror show out of their system.

But the postponement does at least give them chance to hold two training sessions with the team ahead of Saturday's visit of FC United of Manchester in the National League North (3pm).