Cheshire Phoenix star CJ Gettys has made it back-to-back Molten BBL Player of the Month awards.

Having landed the accolade for November , the 7ft centre continued his blistering form last month.

And that has resulted in Gettys being named the league’s player of the month for December.

The second top scorer during the month with a prolific 23.4 points per game across his five outings, the American big man was lethal in and around the hoop after shooting a super 66% from the floor.

Helping to take the Nix to the 2018 BBL Cup Final on Sunday, January 28 at Arena Birmingham, Gettys also did the business on the glass with 8.6 boards per game.

The summer signing fought off competition from Newcastle Eagles’ standout Jaysean Paige to take December’s honour.

Nix head coach Ben Thomas: “He deserves it. He’s been doing really well.

“He’s come from a role in his college team, where he wasn’t really the standout player, whereas here we’ve given him a lot of freedom, and he’s just flourishing under it.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“He’s working really hard in training all the time and he deserves all the success that he’s getting. He really does.

“Hopefully he’s going to carry on to help our team to get to where we want to be.”

Gettys had to play a supporting part in Cheshire’s 83-70 BBL Championship win at Plymouth Raiders on Sunday.

But Malcolm Riley and Raheem May-Thompson have been recognised for their starring roles in the victory.

Riley, who turned 25 on Monday, was named in the BBL All-Star Five for the third time season after raining down 24 points and only missing out on a double-double by one rebound.

The birthday boy also harvested 25 assists and two steals.

May-Thompson, who also scored 24 points, made it on to the bench in the weekly pick of the weekend’s top performers.