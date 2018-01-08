Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix stretched their winning run in the BBL Championship to four matches with a 83-70 victory at Plymouth Raiders on Sunday.

The Nix have a BBL Cup final and a BBL Trophy quarter-final to look forward to this month.

But head coach Ben Thomas insists that qualifying for the Championship play-offs remains a top priority .

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

And Cheshire's hopes of doing just that were boosted by the convincing win over out-of-form Plymouth.

The Raiders went into the game on the back of a BBL Trophy quarter-final defeat at home to Leicester Raiders.

But their hopes of bouncing back - and ending a losing run in the league that now stands at six matches - were dashed by the Nix.

Thomas' team were faster out of the traps and they won the first quarter 17-12.

But Plymouth bounced back to edge the second and third quarters to level the scores at 56-56.

And, when the Raiders hit a triple to move 59-56 in front at the start of the fourth quarter, Cheshire looked up against it.

But, with their backs against the walls, they produced a stunning run of 14 points without reply to kill the contest.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

The outstanding trio of Malcolm Riley (24 points), Raheem May-Thompson (24) and Orlan Jackman (14) did most of the damage for the Nix, who punished Plymouth's sloppiness with 26 points from turnovers.

Birthday boy Riley, who turns 25 today, was one rebound away from a double-double while Jackman also contributed 10 boards.

The success hauled Cheshire up to sixth in the Championship standings with at least three games in hand on all of the sides above them.