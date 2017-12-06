Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix star CJ Gettys has been named the Molten BBL Player of the Month.

It is the 7ft centre’s reward for a series of sensational performances during November.

Gettys guided Cheshire to three wins from their five games during the month and averaged a spectacular double-double.

The summer signing from NCAA Division One school Rutgers University amassed 20 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as well as claiming 30 boards and firing 56% from the field.

And, in a word of warning to the rest of the British Basketball League, Nix coach Ben Thomas believes Gettys has scope to get even better.

Thomas said: “When he first came he had to adapt his game a little bit to the league and play a little bit of a different role from what he’d previously been doing at college.

“We are impressed with him but there’s more room for improvement.

“Hopefully CJ and the rest of the team will keep improving and keep us moving in the right direction.”

Gettys’ player of the month award came hot on the heels of his inclusion in the BBL All-Star Five for the fourth time this season.

The American made his way into the fantastic five after another eye-catching display at the weekend.

Gettys produced a massive double-double in Cheshire’s thumping BBL Championship win at Leeds Force on Friday night.

Th big man came up with 29 points from 66% shooting and corralled 13 boards as well as swatting away two shots in the 87-59 success.

Gettys is proving to be one of the best players in the BBL. That is underlined by the stats.

In the individual Championship standings, he is fourth for average points (20.11), second for average offensive rebounds (4), fifth for average total rebounds (9.33), third for field goals made (79), and second for two points made (78).

Meanwhile, Thomas has confirmed that the Nix are seeking a replacement for Andrew Bachman, who left the club last week to join up with a team in France.

“We’re definitely looking to replace him but it will not be a quick fix,” said Thomas.

“We’ve got to bring somebody in who has quality and who will improve the team rather than just be another body.”