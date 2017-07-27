Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations at the Roodee are under way ahead of another Chester Racecourse fixture this Saturday with the Midsummer Meeting.

With seven races to look forward to, gates open at 11.30am and racing begins with the Stella Artois Novice Median Auction Stakes at 2pm and the final race of the day – The Stella Artois Cidre Handicap Stakes – will conclude the racing action at 5.25pm.

As well as the home turf action, racing from around the country will be shown on the big screens and the home crowd will be anticipating a strong performance from Chester winner of the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks and Investec Oaks at Epsom, Enable.

In addition to all the action on the flat, Capital North West and North Wales are in attendance for the second time this month, this time with presenters Rachael Rhodes and Josh Collin and the Capital Street Stars. The Capital team will be taking over the bar on the Paddock Lawn playing music and DJ sets to the crowds throughout the afternoon.

(Image: Alan Wright)

Racegoers will also have the chance to enter a competition to win Fusion Festival tickets and Winning Post Enclosure badges to the next Chester race meeting – the MBNA Family Funday on Sunday, August 6. Anyone with a Tattersalls ticket or above can join in.

Out on the open course, there will be free activities for younger racegoers, with a climbing wall in operation throughout the afternoon, crafts for kids to make their own Chester Racecourse crown, a circus skills workshop and a face painter.

Children aged 17 and under are free to attend and all kids activities are also free.

St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice will be looking for charitable donations from racegoers as they exit the course as they conduct a bucket collection at the exit gates.

Jane Thompson, of St Luke’s ,said: “We are looking forward to our fundraising opportunity this weekend. Staff and volunteers are excited about the opportunity to engage with the racegoers at the end of what we are sure will be a fabulous day.

“Whilst hospice care at St Luke’s Hospice is without charge to those we look after, we need to raise £8,600 each and every day to continue supporting our patients and their families who are facing life-threatening illness.”

A limited number of tickets and hospitality packages are still available from www.chester-races.com or the box office on 01244 304600.

Six more meetings remain in Chester’s busy season, including the MBNA Family Funday, where in addition to racing, MBNA will be hosting a Festival of Football out on the open course, with free activities for children to get involved in.

Flip Out will also be in attendance with resident dinosaur Tyson.