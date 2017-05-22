Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fusion Festival has today announced its biggest line-up yet – including two huge festival exclusives.

Pop sensations Little Mix will headline Saturday night (September 2) with their only UK festival appearance this year and the UK’s most successful live act, Take That, will then close Sunday night, (September 3) performing their incredible set on the Fusion Festival stage.

The two day festival will take place at Otterspool Promenade in Liverpool this September 2-3.

Preceding Little Mix on the Saturday will be UK rapper, singer and songwriter Tinie Tempah, ‘Love Me Again’ singer John Newman, Louisa Johnson and X Factor favourites 5 After Midnight.

Little Mix said: “We’re really excited to be headlining Fusion Festival with absolute legends, Take That . We can’t wait to see all our fans up in Liverpool for what we know will be a sensational weekend of live pop music.”

Sunday’s headliners Take That will be joined by pop songstress Ella Henderson, guitar pop four-piece The Vamps, neo-soul singer/songwriter JP Cooper and DJ and producer Jax Jones.

Take That said: “We love Liverpool and can’t wait to close Fusion Festival on the Sunday night. It’s going to be the best finale to the summer, playing our only UK festival show of the year! Can’t wait to see you all.”

Little Mix picked up the award for ‘Best British Single’ at The BRIT Awards earlier this year, after opening the show with a sensational, jaw dropping performance of their fourth number one smash ‘Shout Out To My Ex’. Their latest album ‘Glory Days’ stayed at number one in the UK for an incredible five weeks. The band recently toured the USA for two months with Ariana Grande.

Take That are one of the UK’s most successful acts with an enviable career spanning three decades. The band have sold over 8.5 million concert tickets setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours. In the UK alone, Take That have achieved seven UK number one albums, 12 number one singles, [sold over 45 million records], won five Ivor Novello Awards, and eight BRIT Awards. Internationally, they have scored an incredible 54 number one hits and 35 number one albums.

Event director of Fusion Festival Damien Sanders said: “We are more excited than ever about this year’s festival, having two of the world’s biggest pop acts perform on our stage is a major coup and we are all really looking forward to a truly memorable weekend.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 26) at 9am from www.fusionfestival.co.uk .