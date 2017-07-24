Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flip Out Chester has unveiled a host of new attractions as part of a £100,000 investment to maintain the arena’s reputation as a top leisure attraction.

Three new slides were unveiled to visitors on Saturday (July 22) including a 5m vertical drop slide, a speed slide and two conjoined racing slides.

The trampoline park has also unveiled a new outdoor attraction for the summer; the Toxic Drop – a 60ft inflatable assault course.

The significant investment has also resulted in a new penalty shoot-out area and a refurbished American diner. In the coming weeks a new ninja warrior course will be revealed and further work will take place on the giant slides to take them beneath the trampoline floor, including a vantage point for photos.

The latest facilities were unveiled to the public on Saturday morning following a ‘top secret’ campaign by staff to keep them strictly under wraps.

The unveiling marked the start of Flip Out Chester’s Summer Rocks theme which will run throughout the school holidays until September 1.

The trampoline park has been transformed into a beach party venue as part of the summer programme and staff will be dressed as lifeguards.

There will be beach volleyball and lots of beach-themed competitions and entertainment on offer to visitors.

The venue will also host Ofsted registered summer camps for children aged 5 to 14, as well as launching limited edition 30 days for £30 passes, enabling pass holders to visit the trampoline park every day for up to two hours, throughout August.

Director Matthew Melling said: “We have welcomed more than half a million visitors here at Flip Out Chester in the last six months, with almost 2,000 five-star reviews from happy customers.

“However, we’re always looking at ways to add more fun, switch things up a bit and maintain that leading edge.

“We want to ensure we give our loyal customers lots of reasons to keep coming back and keep recommending us to their friends. That’s why we constantly reinvest in our facilities and work hard to create the right atmosphere.

“We were over the moon to finally reveal the new additions to visitors and prove to everyone that summer really does ‘rock’ at Flip Out Chester.”

Visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester for more information about the trampoline park or to book a trampolining session. You can also follow @FlipOutChester on facebook, twitter, Instagram and snapchat.

Additional charges of £2 per person on top of the standard admission costs apply to the new Toxic Drop attraction.