Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The summer holidays are officially under way in Chester and its surrounding areas.

Finding activities to do to keep the kids occupied during the six week period can prove challenging, especially without breaking the bank.

We've put together a guide to what's on in our area to give you a helping hand.

From dressing as a pirate to watching live music, there is something for everyone.

Lion Salt Works Museum

(Image: Andrew Pratt)

Tuesday, August 1 - Wednesday, August 30

The Lion Salt Works Museum, based near Northwich, will be hosting action-packed fun for children this summer.

Each week will feature a different theme for two days of creative ‘drop in’ workshops, taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For instance, during ‘Dragons and Kingdoms’ week, children will hear tales about forgotten kingdoms and have a go at making a dragon mask,

during ‘Pirates and Parrots’ week children can create pirate attire and ‘Let’s go to the Beach’ week will feature Great British Seaside crafts activities.

In addition, there will special one-off events during the Summer such as a Pirate Party Weekend and a Traditional Games Weekend.

For more information go to westcheshiremuseums.co.uk or call the Museum on 01606 275040.

Moonlight Flicks

(Image: Mark Carline)

Tuesday, July 4 - August 26

The ever popular Moonlight Flicks season, presented by Storyhouse, is under way for another year.

Grease, Singin' in the Rain, Hail Caesar!, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are just some of the other cinematic treats heading our way in the coming weeks.

Some of the screenings are already sold out but there are still many opportunities left to soak up the unique atmosphere at the Roman Gardens.

You can book tickets online at storyhouse.com , over the phone on 0844 815 7202 or in person at Storyhouse or the Chester Visitor Information Centre.

You will receive an e-ticket which you can print or show on your phone when you arrive.

Chester Zoo

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, September 3

A whole host of free activities (with normal zoo admission) are happening at Chester Zoo at their brand new PLAY! basecamp.

This includes fun games, exciting challenges, exploring the zoo and amazing story time performances.

These events are happening every day between between July 22 and September 3 during the summer holidays.

For more information, click here.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre

The popular temporary theatre has returned to Chester with three presentations for audiences to look forward to this summer.

A sparkling new adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless fantasy Alice in Wonderland is underway and will run until August 20.

Performance times will vary throughout the summer.

You can book tickets online using the safe, secure booking system, where you won’t pay any booking or transaction fees.

If you require additional information, call 0844 815 7202 or go into Storyhouse.

Tatton Park

Tuesday, July 25 to Friday, August 25

There will be plenty of fun summer activities for the kids to enjoy at the farm at Tatton Park.

Meet newly-hatched chicks at the hatchery, learn about rare breed animals, watch milking demonstrations and sheep racing.

Normal farm entry prices apply.

Blue Planet Aquarium

(Image: Blue Planet Aquarium)

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, September 3

'Sharks of the Caribbean' is a summer celebration of all things movie and film being held during the summer holidays.

A movie trail has been created where children will be able to find famous character’s names in-front of the real life creatures that inspired their

characters- all while learning facts about either the film or the animals themselves.

There is also going to be a film clapperboard hidden around the aquarium for children to find and there will be three themed weekends

throughout the event. The dates are as follows:

Pirate weekend - August 4 - 7

Beach weekend - August 18 - 21

Awards weekend - August 25 - 27

For more information, click here.

Chester Cathedral

(Image: Luke Neale Photography)

Wednesday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 22

Clay is a fantastic chance for creative play.

This workshop – a part of the cathedral's ARK Public Education Programme – will focus on modelling animals with tips on simple modelling techniques such as pinching, coiling and slabbing and surface decoration.

Workshop attendees will begin by drawing the animal they wish to sculpt to learn more about its dimensions and will then start to create a model.

At the end of the session, the models will be taken away to be dried and red and participants will return for a second session to decorate their creations.

Both sessions are free.

For more information, click here.

CarFest

(Image: Mark Dowling)

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, July 30

CarFest North returns for another year.

Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year’s CarFest North will be bursting with fun for CarFesters of all ages.

Busted, Marc Almond, Dodgy, The Happy Mondays and The Vamps have all been announced to play at the family festival as well as Deacon Blue, Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Mel C and the Manic Street Preachers.

Set in the rolling fields of the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall, there will be amazing family activities on offer and for the first time ever families can cause mayhem and mischief by getting involved with the world’s biggest custard pie fight.

For more information, click here.

Church Farm

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, September 3

The award-winning Church Farm is ready for another summer of fun as it launches its exciting new summer season.

Among the attractions is a new celebrity scarecrow trail featuring a host of well-known names including:

· Prime Minister, Theresa “Hay”

· Jeremy Farm-Parkson

· Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy “Corb-ine Harvester”

· Pop star, Ed Shear-an

· US President, Old MacDonald Trump

There will also be sheep racing, goat feeding, egg collection, rabbit cuddling and much more.

Church Farm will be open every day throughout the summer.

For more information, click here.

Delamere Forest

Forest explorers are hosting a range of fun, family-friendly events throughout the month of August.

From following fairy trails to enjoying a teddy bears picnic, there are lots of magical events to keep the kids entertained.

For full details, click here.

Cheshire Aquapark at Manley Mere

(Image: JON SHRIMPTON)

A new outdoor aquapark has opened just in time for the school holidays.

Cheshire Aquapark at Manley Mere is the North West’s latest water experience and promises to be a big hit with kids and adults alike this summer.

The new attraction includes large inflatable climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and blast bags for people to jump, swim and climb on.

The course is open to anyone aged eight and over (above 1.2m tall) who can swim. Children under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult in the water and on the Aquapark apparatus at all times.

Sessions cost £20 per person including wetsuits and buoyancy aids and must be booked in advance here.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre

(Image: UGC)

Thursday, July 27 - Friday, September 1

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre is set to wow the children of Chester throughout the summer with a range of exciting, free activities and competitions.

The shopping centre will be encouraging kids to get involved in a world of LEGO® and exploration through its travel themed LEGO brick figures, which will stand tall in the centre.

The PLAY.BUILD.EXPLORE event will allow children to discover icons of adventure through life size LEGO brick figures including Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun, Milan fashion show, a depiction of the Rio carnival and Bear Grylls, to name just a few.

Children will be offered the chance to win one of many LEGO prizes available by simply looking out for The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s own explorers, Eric and Ellie.

They will be hidden in shop windows and in countries on the centre’s floor world map.

Children will also be able to build their own creations in the centre’s giant LEGO brick pit and share their models online through The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s social channels.

For more information, click here.