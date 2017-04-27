Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s CarFest North music line up promises to be the best yet with today’s announcement of some superb acts joining an already great line-up.

The latest acts to be announced are: Busted, Marc Almond, Dodgy, The Happy Mondays and The Vamps.

They will join Deacon Blue, Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Mel C and the Manic Street Preachers at the unmissable family festival, set in the rolling fields of the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall .

Final tickets for the three day event which takes place from July 28-30 are on sale now. Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year’s CarFests will be bursting with fun for all ages.

This year’s CarFest Kitchen will welcome some new faces in the cooking scene including YouTube star Joe Hurd, Ian Haste and Bake Off’s Howard Middleton, while welcoming back some old friends including Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett who will be cooking up a storm.

To top it off, there will be amazing family activities on offer and for the first time ever families can cause mayhem and mischief by getting involved with the world’s biggest custard pie fight.

2017 will also see the first ever SuperHero Academy, where there’ll be a whole host of experts on hand to share their super skills.

Over the last five years the two annual events have raised an incredible £7.4m for BBC Children in Need, while entertaining more than 500,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2017 promises to be the best year yet.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate family experience this summer and get your tickets here: http://www.carfest.org/