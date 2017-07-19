Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer fun is just around the corner at Church Farm – one of Wirral’s most popular family attractions.

The award-winning farm, which has been run by former firefighter Steve Ledsham and his family for the past 24 years, launches its exciting new summer season from Saturday, July 22.

Among the attractions is a new celebrity scarecrow trail featuring a host of well-known names including:

· Prime Minister, Theresa “Hay”

· Jeremy Farm-Parkson

· Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy “Corb-ine Harvester”

· Pop star, Ed Shear-an

· US President, Old MacDonald Trump

There will also be sheep racing, goat feeding, egg collection, rabbit cuddling and much more.

Steve said: “It’s hard to believe this is our 24th summer season at Church Farm but every year we try to make it our best yet.

“Our staff have had so much fun putting together our new scarecrow trail, which we hope will prove a good laugh for both adults and children alike.”

As well as meeting the farm’s new scarecrows, young guests can also spot the farm’s resident animals, including pygmy goats, a three-legged pig, meerkats, Shetland ponies and Highland cows.

And if the weather takes a turn there is still plenty to enjoy from tractor rides to the indoor beach or simply enjoying magnificent views of North Wales and the River Dee.

There are local, organic fruit and vegetables for sale in the farm shop as well as delicious treats for both adults and children alike in the coffee shop, including our popular ice cream parlour.

Church Farm is open every day throughout summer from Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, September 3.

Tickets cost £5.50 for adults, under 3s £4.50, over 3s £5 and children under one year old go free. Family admission (2 adults and 2 children) is £20.

For more information, call 0151 648 7838 or visit www.churchfarm.org.uk .