Forget politics - a week can be a long time in football.

Seven days ago when we sat down for our weekly Facebook Live chat all the talk was about losing Ryan Lloyd to Southport and whether Chester FC could bounce back from a disappointing New Year's Day defeat.

But fast forward a week and the Blues will go into Saturday's massive FA Trophy tie with Lloyd signed up until the end of the season at the very least and on the back of an excellent win on the road .

Yes speculation still surrounds the futures of Sam Hughes and James Alabi - and our man at the Deva Dave Powell has outlined which player he believes will still be at the club come the end of January.

But, ahead of the visit of familiar foes Forest Green Rovers, the mood in the camp and among the fan base is very much upbeat, helped in no part by the imminent return of some of Chester's walking wounded.

You can watch our chat in full below - and, once you're done, why not give our Chester FC Facebook page a like.

Mike Fuller is joined by Dave Powell to discuss the latest Blues news