Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have won the race to sign Port Vale midfielder Ryan Lloyd.

The 22-year-old will spend the reminder of the season on loan with the Blues after he rejected the chance to make a permanent move to Vanarama National League rivals Southport.

Southport, managed by former Chester boss Steve Burr, had a bid in the region of £10,000 accepted by Vale.

But Lloyd, who was understood to have been offered a lengthy contract by the Sandgrounders, made it clear he wanted to join the Blues.

That paved the way for Chester to thrash out a deal with Vale.

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire has hailed it as a 'huge boost' for supporters.

Lloyd will be available for tomorrow's trip to Braintree Town.

And Maguire told chesterfc.com: "There has been significant speculation surrounding Ryan, what was really clear is that everybody at Chester Football Club values Ryan’s contribution and we were very, very keen to extend his stay with us.

"We had to meet the challenge of offers from other clubs, but we protected Chester FC by remaining professional, patient and sticking by our principles.

"It is a credit to the environment created by Jon McCarthy that Ryan expressed his desire to be with the club, and I am sure the news will be a huge boost to the fantastic supporters of the club who are part of the reason Ryan wants to be here.

"I’d also like to place on record my thanks to Port Vale for allowing this to happen."

Lloyd, who has made 46 league appearances for the Blues across two loan spells, the second of which ended on New Year's Day, is out of contract in the summer.