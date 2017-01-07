Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC moved up to ninth in the National League after a James Alabi second half double earned them three points.

The Blues were 1-0 down at the break when Jack Midson headed home but Alabi proved the difference as he netted twice as Chester dominated the second period after a limp opening 45 minutes.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy had been boosted the day before the clash with the news that Ryan Lloyd would be remaining on loan with the club from Port Vale despite strong interest from Southport.

McCarthy was, though, forced to shuffle his pack with Blaine Hudson coming in at the heart of defence in place of the injured Sam Hughes, who had suffered an ankle turn in training.

Braintree dominated the opening exchanges and put Chester under relentless pressure with Michael Cheek going close first with a free kick before nodding a Sam Corne corner just wide.

It was almost 1-0 on 21 minutes when Manny Parry saw his header from a Corne's delivery headed off the line by Elliott Durrell.

Chester rarely threatened and Matty Waters, on as a substitute early on for the injured Jordan Chapell, offered a rare bright spell when he broke into the area, seeing his effort blocked and shouts for handball ignored.

But Braintree soon had the lead when Midson rose highest to powerfully head home a pinpoint cross from the left from Kris Twardek.

Chester struggled to find any rhythm and to muster a response but Durrell almost caught Sam Beasant out when his quick free kick had the Iron goalkeeper scrambling before a flag was raised for offside.

But Braintree still looked in control and they almost doubled their lead five minutes before the break when a Cornes corner was headed away by Durrell but cannoned back off Tom Shaw's face and on to the post before rebounding to safety.

Chester emerged in more positive mood in the second half and came close to levelling matters when Durrell teed up teenager Waters in the area and he fashioned some space before firing just over.

The Blues were growing in confidence and found themselves level just after the hour mark when Kane Richards found space on the right and whipped in a delightful ball to find the head of Alabi who nodded past Beasant at the near post.

Chester continued to press and Durrell went close to handing them the lead when he was set free by Richards on the left, advancing in to the area before firing a low shot across Beasant's goal and wide.

Braintree threatened a response when sub Alex Henshall forced a good save from Alex Lynch but it was Chester who would strike next.

A quick break from midfield saw Shaw race into the final third before squaring for Alabi who finished from 10 yards with aplomb, giving Beasant no chance.

Alabi had a chance to add the gloss and grab his hat-trick but his 20 yard effort flew inches over the bar.

Match facts

Braintree: Beasant, Clohessy, Okimo, Gayle, Parry, Isaac (Maybanks 86), Twardek, Midson, Corne (Lee 78), Barnard, Cheek (Henshall 70). Subs not used: Goodman, McNamara.

Booking: Lee.

Goal: Midson 30.

Chester: Lynch, Astles, Hudson, Horwood, George, Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell (Joyce 85), Chapell (Waters 26), Richards, Alabi. Subs not used: Roberts, Evans, Marsh.

Booking: Alabi.

Goals: Alabi 61, 84.

Referee: Adam Bromley.

Attendance: 707.

Star man

James Alabi took his tally for the season up to 11 as he fired Chester closer to the magical 50-point mark.