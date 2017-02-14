Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's only one way to kick-off today's Chester FC daily digest..

Happy St Milner's Day!

Twenty-two years ago today Andy Milner wrote his name into the hearts of Chester fans forever more with his stunning derby equaliser at the Racecourse.

If you don't know the remarkable story - or, like me, you just want to relive it all over again - then we have a treat for you.

Not only do we have video footage...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But we have also dug into our achieves for a chat with the man himself...

And we'd also point you in the direction of the excellent Chester FC On This Day's new Facebook page for pictures from the night.

From the loved to the...

Eight months after making his controversial switch from the Blues to the Dragons, John Rooney is on the move again.

Click here to find out who he has signed for now.

Macca sign him up

While Rooney's record at Chester was not to be sniffed at, it would be hard to argue the fact they have become a better team in his absence.

Tom Shaw is certainly one of the players who has stepped up to the plate.

And no doubt he is the one of the players Blues boss Jon McCarthy will want tied down for next season.

Click here for what Shaw has had to say on the matter.

Youth round-up

Chester's youth team dropped their first points of 2017 on Sunday when they drew 2-2 at home to fellow high flyers AFC Fylde.

Joe Edwards put Calum McIntyre's side in front with a spectacular 25-yard effort but they needed an injury-time free kick from Nathan Brown to earn a share of the spoils.

Boss McIntyre said: "It's a decent result against a strong side and dropping points here might really damage their ambitions to win the league. We were wasteful in the first half and ultimately paid the price for that as the two goals aren't great on our part.



"That said, this is a strong Fylde team who have been together a lot longer than us and they will no doubt be disappointed that they have missed out on the chance to beat us here for the first time.



"It may become a really good point for us and it’s obviously another late goal, which speaks volumes about our attitude, but ultimately we haven't taken our chances in the first half and that is probably the difference in the game.

"This group of players don't accept losing and once again have scored late to ensure we at least get something out of the game."

The Blues' under-16/17 Colts team, meanwhile, won 4-2 at Vauxhall Motors with goals from Leighton Kendrick (2), Nick Lynch and Rory Harper.