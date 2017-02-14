Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw says he wants to continue playing his football at Chester FC next season.

Shaw has been one of the standout performers for the Blues this season and has been handed a new lease of life in midfield under Jon McCarthy following a tough first season under Steve Burr.

And the 30-year-old says he would be happy to pull on a blue and white shirt again next season and has already had discussions with the Blues hierarchy about extending his stay.

"I would love to stay and I have thoroughly enjoyed this season and I can see that it is a club that's going to be a slower process than some of the clubs in this league but I'd love to be here," he said.

"There are still a few bits here and there to sort out but I am very keen to stay and hopefully I can get something sorted soon."

The former Kidderminster Harriers and Cambridge United midfielder joined Chester in the summer of 2015 from Alfreton Town on a two-year deal and, like all of the current squad, will be out of contract come the end of the current campaign.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

But any thoughts of the what is to come next season are far from Shaw's mind as he and the Blues squad look to arrest an alarming three-game losing streak that has seen them fall away from play-off contention in the Vanarama National League.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat in front of the BT Sport cameras against Gateshead left Chester with just one win in 2017 heading into games against Maidstone United and Southport, the only two teams below them in the current form table.

"We have to hold our hands up and say for two thirds of the game we just weren't good enough," said Shaw following the loss at the hands of the Heed.

"Two of last three performances have been good so I don't think anything has changed dramatically. We have just got to get that bit of fight back in us and dig a little bit deeper than we have recently. I don't think anybody will be too bothered if we win an ugly game.

"There is a hell of a lot to play for between now and the end of the season.We want to finish as high as we can and we'll have a little look in the mirror and see what we can do to get back to winning ways on the pitch."

Chester travel to Kent on Saturday for a clash with Maidstone (3pm) at the Gallagher Stadium.