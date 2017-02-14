Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex- Chester FC midfielder John Rooney has left Wrexham to join National League side Guiseley on loan until the end of the season after failing to agree terms over a new deal with the Racecourse outfit.

Rooney is one National League start away from triggering a clause in his contract over an extension. The midfielder and Dragons manager Dean Keates have been in contract talks for the past three weeks, with Rooney forced to settle for a place on the bench in Wrexham’s last three games.

Each time the 26-year-old has come on and made an impact, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood, helping himself to a brace in the 3-1 triumph over Guiseley and providing the assist for Jordan White on Saturday to bundle home to earn 1-1 draw at Dover Athletic. He also scored the opener in the 1-1 derby draw with the Blues last month.

(Photo: Robert Parry-Jones)

Rooney, who made over 100 appearances for Chester in a two-and-a-half year spell, is Wrexham's leading scorer this term with 11 goals but will finish the season at Nethermoor.

The midfielder caused a stir in the summer after stating in an article with the Chronicle his desire to sign a new deal with the Blues, only to pen a contract with arch rivals Wrexham weeks later.

His career has also taken in spells at Bury, Barnsley, Macclesfield Town and New York Red Bulls.