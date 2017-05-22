Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of Chester teams are celebrating silverware as a thrilling local football season draws to a close.

Newton Athletic got their hands on the Chester & District FA Unite the Union Challenge Cup last Thursday.

They beat Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division rivals Christleton Celtic in the final at Chester FC.

And, just like the Chester & District FA C&C Catering Equipment Ltd Senior Cup showpiece two nights earlier , it was decided on penalties.

The eagerly anticipated clash ended 1-1 after extra-time.

And it was Newton, for whom Nathan Rose had earlier struck, who held their nerve to win on spot-kicks.

The following night the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium played host to the Chester & District FA Whitchurch Sports Sunday Cup.

But, unlike the previous evening, the outcome was far more straightforward.

Waggon & Horses beat FC Blacon 5-0 to make it a dream double having already won the Chester & District Sunday League Concorde Trophies Section A title.

The outcome may have been different had Blacon not had a penalty saved in the first 10 minutes by goalkeeper Jordan Sharpe.

But in the end Waggon & Horses ran out comfortable winners thanks to single strikes from Jake Dean and Harley Bennion and a hat-trick from the prolific Sam Henry.

On the same evening Blacon Youth Vets sealed the Chester & Wirral League Friday Nights 11 Division championship by edging their winner-takes-all showdown with second-placed Royal Flush 2-0.

First-half goals from Chris Larson (pen) and Kevin Garland ultimately settled the contest.

But Royal Flush dominated the second half and would have reduced the deficit had it not been for the woodwork and the opposition goalkeeper.

It means Blacon, like the club’s first team , finish the season as treble winners.

They had previously won the Charlene Marie Friday Night 11s League Cup and the Tarvin Precision Vets Division A title.

Tarvin Precision Vets Division A champions Shotton Steel ended the campaign with 10 wins from 10 after triumphing 3-2 at home to Higher Bebington Kelma on Saturday.

Neston Nomads, the Tarvin Precision Vets Division C champions, rounded off their season with a 5-1 victory at Ellesmere Port Town.