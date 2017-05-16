Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Blacon Youth bagged a club double and Upton JFC made it a debut season to remember on the Chester & Wirral League’s finals day at Chester FC.

The acton kicked-off with the Devaprint Cayzer Shield showpiece.

And it was Upton, ending their inaugural campaign in the league on a high, who emerged triumphant following a tight contest.

They beat Link Up Division Two rivals St Saviours 2-1 thanks to goals from Matty Wood and match-winner Chris Brett after Eamon Ryan had equalised.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Then it was the turn of Blacon Youth Vets to claim the second of what they hope will be three trophies this season when they beat title-rivals Royal Flush 2-1 in the Charlene Marie Friday Night 11s League Cup.

Mike Marsh was the hero for Blacon, finishing off a smart move to put them in front and then heading in what proved to be the winner.

The trophy was delivered by Fern Williams, who had walked an amazing 18 miles from Wrexham Maelor Hospital with six fellow students of Bangor University, who are all studying to be nurses.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

They were walking to raise funds for the British Kidney Patient Association in memory of Charlene Phillips, who sadly passed away last October after enduring kidney disease for most of her life.

To date, more than £1,050 has been raised, with further events planned throughout the summer.

Prior to the game a minute’s silence was held in Charlene’s memory.

The final match of the day was the Dee 106.3 League Cup showdown between Queensferry Sports Premier Division champions Blacon Youth and Olympic Trophies Division One runners-up Franklyn’s.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

The sides had met one week earlier in the final of Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy.

Quadruple-chasing Blacon Youth won that clash 7-2.

And they repeated the trick at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, running out 3-0 winners thanks to yet another hat-trick from man-of-the-match Sam Henry, to make it a league and cup treble.

Next up for Blacon is tonight’s Chester & District FA C&C Catering Equipment Limited Senior Cup final against Upton AA at Chester FC (Tuesday, 6.30pm kick-off).

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Away from the stadium, Frodsham Park won 3-2 at Crossway in Tarvin Precision Vets Division A courtesy of a brace from Dave Swain and a lobbed finish from Wayne Clark.

And Neston Nomads (Nick Henderson 2, Richie Deponeo) took a step closer to winning Tarvin Precision Vets Division A with a stunning 3-1 victory at Mersey Royal.

Christleton Celtic and Premier Division rivals Newton Athletic will battle it out in the Chester & District FA Unite the Union Challenge Cup final at Chester FC on Thursday (6.30pm kick-off).

Chester & District Sunday League

Joe Muir was the last-gasp hero as Spital Vaults sealed the second Section B promotion spot on the final day of the Chester & District Sunday League season.

Muir struck two minutes from time to earn Vaults a vital 4-3 victory at Waverton, who looked set to earn a point after Danny Eberol and Josh Leach (2) restored parity following a first-half hat-trick for Charlie Jones.

Spital’s dramatic success ensured Groves Athletic had to settle for third place despite winning 7-1 at Custom House (Jack Roberts) thanks to goals from Lee Chadwick (3), Paul Gates, Neil Ashcroft, David Hodgson and goalkeeper David Ashcroft.

Groves had won 5-2 at home to Handbridge Lions (Niall Peaker, Mat Elson) in the week courtesy of the league’s leading marksman Sam Moore (3), who took his tally for the term up to 41, and Paul Gates (2).

Handbridge then went down 6-5 at home to the newly crowned champions The Cat (Lee McTigue 3, Dave McTigue, Jamie Easton, Paul King) despite a five-goal haul from Nathan Rose.

The final fixture in Concorde Trophies Section A took place earlier in the week with third-placed AFC Bears Paw (Aaron Hinchcliffe 2, Nathan Mapletoft 2, Josh Gannon) winning 5-4 at second-placed Westminster (Shaun Weaver 2, Nicky Monaghan, Regan Barlow).

Champions Waggon & Horses face FC Blacon in the final of the Chester & District FA Whitchurch Sports Sunday Cup at Chester FC on Friday (6.30pm kick-off).

Cheshire League

Malpas (Adam Hailes, Alex Hughes, Lee Parry, Richard Sadler) finished their Cheshire League Premier Division campaign on a high on Saturday as they won 4-2 at Greenalls Padgate St Oswalds

Tarporley Victoria (Alex Ball, Henry Buckley, Daniel Haralambous 2) ended life in Division One with a 4-3 win at home to Golborne Sports.

Relegated Vics had gone down 2-0 at home to Daten earlier in the week.

Division Two runners-up Deva Christleton signed off with a 1-0 loss at Ford Motors.

But it mattered little having sealed promotion earlier in the week.