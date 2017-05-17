Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton AA ended Blacon Youth's hopes of an amazing quadruple by winning a Chester & District FA Senior Cup final that did local football proud.

Blacon went into last night's showpiece at Chester FC, which was their 14th fixture in the space of 46 games, on the back of completing a Chester & Wirral League treble .

And their dreams of making it four trophies from four looked on after Lee McElmeel, who had only arrived back in England the previous day after getting married in Cyprus, put them in front.

Blacon would have scored again had it not been for goalkeeper Adam Bedford.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

But higher-league Upton, for whom left-back Will Kent also had an excellent game, had their chances, too, and they made it 1-1 through a Chris Melia penalty to take the final to extra-time.

During it, Upton had Luke Finch sent off for a second yellow card. However, with legs tiring after their marathon run, Blacon were unable to snatch a late winner, meaning penalties were required.

And it was the West Cheshire League Division One outfit who held their nerve to triumph 6-5 in sudden death with Ash Watling netting the decisive spot-kick.

It was the first time that Upton, runners-up for the last two seasons, had won the competition, which has been sponsored for by C&C Catering Equipment Ltd for the past 29 years, since 2010.

And their delighted manager Todd Reid said: “The game could have gone either way and it was a credit to local football in Chester.

“It’s never nice to lose a final like that, it’s happened to us in recent years, and Blacon played very well.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

“But we’re just made-up to win the cup after going so close before.”

Blacon’s Daniel Davies was named man of the match.

Christleton Celtic and Newton Athletic will battle it out in the Chester & District FA Unite the Union Challenge Cup final at Chester FC tomorrow (Thursday, 6.30pm kick-off).

The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium will then play host to the Chester & District FA Whitchurch Sports Sunday Cup final between Waggon & Horses and FC Blacon on Friday (6.30pm kick-off).