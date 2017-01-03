Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A belated happy New Year and welcome to the first daily digest of 2017.

It would be nice to kick things off on a positive note but the sorry showing against Solihull Moors has put paid to any chance of that.

New Year Blues

Perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised. The Blues have won only two of their last seven matches played on either the first or second day of the year.

And, even then, they made heavy weather of those wins, as anyone who was at Droylsden in 2013 and, more memorably, Prescot Cables in 2011 would attest.

But a little perspective is required.

It was the first time that Chester have suffered back-to-back losses since the opening weekend of September and only their second defeat in their last 11 games at home.

Jon McCarthy's men are having a very good season.

Southport's Lloyd bid

That said the uncertainty over Ryan Lloyd's future did little to lift the feeling of despondency that engulfed the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on New Year's Day.

McCarthy wants to keep Lloyd - and Lloyd wants to stay.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

But it is far from a straightforward deal; not now league rivals Southport, managed by former Blues boss Steve Burr, have had a bid accepted by Port Vale for the midfielder.

Without naming Lloyd, Sandgrounders operations director Liam Watson said: "We've had an offer accepted from a League One club.

"It's the biggest offer I've ever been at at Southport Football Club, which is really pleasing.

"Hopefully we'll carry on with that, we are looking at improving that back part of the squad, so there will be a little bit of movement in and out. We have to get where we need to be."

The fear is Chester, who operate with one of the smallest budgets in the non-league top flight, could be priced out of a move for Lloyd.

And, after the reverse to Solihull, manager McCarthy was asked whether the club lacked ambition.

Click here for what Macca had to say.

And click here for what our Blues reporter Dave Powell has had to say about the January transfer window. Strap yourselves in, it could be a bumpy ride.

Hat-trick hero Horan

All right, all right, I know this is a bit old, but there was no way this wasn't going in the first daily digest of the year.

George Horan, treble title-winning Chester FC captain, made his comeback from long-term injury in Gap Connah's Quay's Welsh Premier League derby at home to Airbus UK Broughton on Friday night.

And the centre-back capped it with a hat-trick in a 5-1 win. Still a hero.

Wrexham tickets

Tickets for the cross-border derby Wrexham on Saturday, January 21 will now be on general sale to Blues fans before the Cheshire Senior Cup clash at home to Hyde on Tuesday, January 10 (6.30-7.30pm).

Click here for a reminder of the full ticket details.

Till tomorrow...