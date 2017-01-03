Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having exceeded expectations to remain in the top half of the National League, Chester FC saw out the final weeks of 2016 in good form.

The New Year's Day may have brought the mood down a notch or two, what has been achieved thus far by Jon McCarthy and his side has been extraordinary given their limited resources.

But 2017 is a step into the unknown and there are already hurdles that are presenting themselves to the Blues boss, who is intent on keeping his side in the hunt at the right end of the table for as long as he can.

Here's what we might expect from January

A battle to keep hold of star assets

One of the pitfalls of doing well on the pitch is that your players become desirable to other clubs.

Chester face a fight to keep some of their key men, with McCarthy anticipating interest in more than one member of his squad.

The future of Ryan Lloyd remains unclear with the midfielder's loan spell from Port Vale coming to an end on New Year's Day. Chester are keen to keep the 22-year-old, whether it be on a temporary or permanent basis, but they face competition from two other National League sides, with Steve Burr's Southport believed to be one of them.

Then there is teenage defender Sam Hughes.

The 19-year-old has been superb this season and his form has seen scouts flock to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Clubs such as Aston Villa, Wolves, Swansea City, QPR, Burnley and Fulham have all had a look at Hughes this season and there is likely to be some firm interest before the month is out.

James Alabi is another player who is believed to have attracted some interest, with at least one League Two side rumoured to be monitoring his situation, with the striker under contract until the summer.

Operating with limited resources

There has been more than one occasion this season where Chester players have had to play through the pain barrier for the cause, something that makes their achievements to this point all the more remarkable.

McCarthy should be boosted soon by the return of winger Craig Mahon but long-term absentees Ross Killock and James Akintunde aren't likely to feature any time soon as they battle to recover from injury.

McCarthy has limited options as it is and he will be hoping that January brings a clean bill of health for his side.

No incomings unless there are outgoings

That is just the way that it is, I'm afraid.

Success in the FA Trophy later this month may help matters slightly but it seems unlikely that, given Chester's budgetary restrictions, that new additions will be forthcoming unless players leave, something that McCarthy is keen to avoid.

The Blues have back-up plans in the event of any departures but they remain hopeful of retaining their group of players for the long haul.

Derby fever

The Blues entertain their old foes on Saturday, January 21 at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium looking to make it three home wins in a row against the Dragons.

Last season the Blues were 3-2 winners in the corresponding clash and they will be looking to earn further bragging rights over their cross-border rivals having out performed them for much of the season in the National League.

The game earlier in the season was a drab 0-0 affair but, hopefully, this one will prove more entertaining and will be in front of a bumper crowd, although the continued 'bubble match' restrictions will no dount dampen the atmosphere somewhat.

Plenty of mileage

While the Blues only have two away games in January, they are mammoth treks.

Chester head to Essex this weekend to face Braintree Town, a 425-mile round trip that will likely take well over seven hours for an hardy fans making the trip from our fair city.

Then, on January 28, McCarthy's charges head to deepest Kent to face Dover Athletic, a journey that will consist of a round trip of almost 600 miles and almost 10 hours of travelling. You've got to love non-league football!