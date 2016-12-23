Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have announced ticket details for the big cross-border derby at home to bitter rivals Wrexham on Saturday, January 21 (3pm kick-off).

The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium encounter has been deemed an all-ticket match. That means there will be no sales on the day of the game.

When and where can you buy tickets?

Season ticket and Cestrian 10 holders will use the match voucher from their ticket books.



Sales to City Fans United members will commence on Wednesday, January 4 from 10am-4pm from the ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium until 4pm on Friday, January 6.



General sales to Blues supporters will commence on Monday, January 9 from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, from the ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.



Tickets will be available after the FA Trophy clash at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, January 14 from 5pm.

Tickets will also be sold on Sunday, January 15 from 10am-4pm.





How much do tickets cost?

Seated tickets in the Maxiflow and Swettenham Chemists stands cost £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.

Standing tickets in the Harry McNally Terrace cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.

To assist exiled supporters, the club will accept phone orders for tickets to be collected on the day of the match from the ticket office.

Phone sales for City Fans United members will commence on Wednesday, January 4; general sales from Monday, January 9.