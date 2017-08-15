Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC captain Luke George could make his Hartlepool United debut in tonight's meeting with the club he left in the summer.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy offered George the chance to stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But in June the 24-year-old midfielder turned the contract down in order to sign for Vanarama National League rivals Hartlepool .

George has yet to make a competitive appearance for Pools, who were relegated from the Football League last season, after picking up an injury.

But he has returned to training and the Hartlepool Mail report he could be named in Craig Harrison's squad for tonight's match with Chester.

Both teams go into the Victoria Park encounter looking for their first victories of the campaign.

The Blues have so far drawn at home to promoted duo AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town .

That two-point return puts McCarthy's men above Hartlepool in the early standings.

Pools, now under the command of ex-Airbus UK Broughton and The New Saints manager Harrison, lost to Dover Athletic and Maidenhead United, either side of a draw with Macclesfield Town.

And their captain, Carl Magnay, has admitted the clash with Chester is a 'must-win'.

He said: "Tuesday is a must-win game, a must-win.

"We may play a way which isn't attractive, or isn't as attractive, but we need to win."

Hartlepool are one of the favourites for promotion.

But their performances so far have not justified that billing with Harrison starting each match with a different formation as he attempts to find a formula that works.

And Magnay, speaking to the Northern Echo , added: "We have to stamp authority on games and take the games to them early on. We are waiting for something to happen.

"We are starting games a little lackadaisical and we need to impose ourselves and be on the front foot. Maybe we need to put it on teams a bit more and be a bit more direct."

Our matchday live blog from Victoria Park will start on this site from 6pm.