Chester FC captain Luke George has signed for Vanarama National League rivals Hartlepool United.

The 24-year-old has agreed a contract with Pools, who were relegated from the Football League last season.

George had been offered a new deal by the Blues.

But the midfielder has decided to make the move to Hartlepool, who are now managed by former Airbus UK Broughton boss Craig Harrison.

George arrived on a free transfer from Southport in the summer of 2015 and made 54 appearances for Chester in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He started last season in Jon McCarthy's starting line-up and finished it too after returning from an FA ban, which the club contested and was reduced on appeal, and after recovering from injury.