It's been a week since Leyton Orient parted company with manager Steve Davis .

A dismal start to their first season in non-league football after relegation from the Football League at the end of last season saw the former Crewe Alexandra boss pay the price.

And while names such as Chris Kinnear, Jay Saunders and Justin Edinburgh continue to be linked with the vacant O's hot seat, caretaker managers Ross Embleton and Dean Brill will be in the dugout for tonight's visit of Chester FC .

And with a well-earned point at home to National League leaders Dover Athletic on Saturday, Embleton is hoping for more of the same but is wary of Chester.

He told the club's official website: "They had a good result at the weekend and I have had them watched and I have done the same. I have had a good look at them myself and I think I've got a good understanding about how they will approach the game.

"What I have done (after 1-1 Dover draw) is try to take out of the game what I thought we were good at, take out of the game where I think we can be even better, and then how those things match up to cause Chester a threat.

"I know in my mind how we can approach the game and how we can be on the front foot and take the strengths out of Saturday."

Orient sit two places and three points above Chester in the league, but a win tonight can haul the Blues out of the relegation zone heading into a tough home encounter with Dagenham & Redbridge live on BT Sport on Saturday.

But Chester manager Marcus Bignot is likely to be selecting from a threadbare squad once again.

Paul Turnbull picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday at Bromley and will miss tonight through suspension , while Ryan Astles and Jordan Archer are both doubts after missing the 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane on through injury.

Harry White picked up an injury in the draw and is likely to be sidelined while loanee Reece Hall-Johnson (hamstring) will miss the next five weeks.

Tom Shaw and Craig Mahon have started to step up their bid to be back in selection contention in the coming weeks.