Chester FC will have to do without the services of midfielder Paul Turnbull for tomorrow's trip to Leyton Orient (7.45pm kick off).

The 28-year-old Blues midfielder picked up booking number five for the season on Saturday after cynically bringing down Tashan Adeyinka in the second half.

And that means now he will be hit with an immediate one-game suspension, ruling him out of the visit to Brisbane Road tomorrow night for what is a crunch relegation battle with the managerless O's.

Turnbull's suspension adds to the woes of manager Marcus Bignot.

Defender Ryan Astles and striker Jordan Archer were both ruled out of the trip to Bromley on Saturday, where the Blues battled their way to a 1-1 draw , although there was a return to action for veteran centre back John McCombe after a short injury lay-off.

And with Harry White picking up an injury at Hayes Lane and loanee Reece Hall-Johnson ruled out for the next five weeks or so, as well as Tom Shaw and Craig Mahon still some way off being ready for first-team action, Bignot will have to reshuffle his pack once again tomorrow.

Loanees Ryan Rainey and Myles Anderson were unused substitutes at the weekend but could come into contention for the trip to London.