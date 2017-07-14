Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Elliott Durrell has signed a two-year contract with Vanarama National League rivals Macclesfield Town.

Durrell was released by the Blues at the end of the season along with four other first-team players.

He joined Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy and spent time training and playing for his former club AFC Telford United.

But Durrell has chosen to remain in the non-league top flight with Macc after turning down the chance to rejoin the Bucks.

"Elliott's come in and done fantastically well," Telford boss Rob Edwards told the Shropshire Star . "He's a player that we really like and at the moment I wouldn't say either way where we're at with it.

"What I'll say is that we'll be hopeful of something but the ball is now in his court. I don't know about his other options. We've offered a deal and he's entitled to have a think."

Durrell scored nine goals in 50 appearances in his one and only season with Chester.

But he was let go at the end of the campaign along with Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards and Ross Killock.

Earlier today it was confirmed that Theo Vassell, who spent last season on loan with the Blues, had signed for Gateshead .