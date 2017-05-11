Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Elliott Durrell could soon be a star of the small screen.

The 27-year-old was one of six players released by Blues boss Jon McCarthy last week, with his departure coming as a surprise to some fans after a solid season.

But the former Tamworth, Hednesford United, AFC Telford United and Wrexham man will have the chance to showcase his talents ahead of next season after being selected for Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy, aimed at providing more opportunity for non-league footballers.

Vardy, a Premier League title winner with Leicester last season, has risen from the non-league scene to the very top of the world game in just five short years following his £1m move from Fleetwood Town, then in the National League, to the Foxes in 2012.

And Durrell, who is understood to be attracting interest from, among others, National League North play-off finalists Chorley, is part of a select group aiming to shine when Sky Sports start filming the academy’s progress for a six-part documentary.

“When I realised how big it’s going to be, it was a no brainer,” Durrell told the Non-League Paper .

“The window of opportunity is going to be great. Every so often a little window opens for you. The right people are going to be there watching and that’s what you need.

“Sometimes you can be in the right place but the right person doesn’t see you. Hopefully that’s what this can be. Then, after that, it’s down to me to perform.”

Players from up and down the non-league pyramid have been selected, with thousands of hopeful applicants whittled down to a select few who will attend a week-long training camp at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus next month with week concluding with matches being played in front of scouts from across the UK and Europe.

V9 Academy hopefuls

Goalkeepers: Jamie Butler (Hemel Hempstead), Brandon Hall (Woking), Ashley Rawlins (Market Drayton and AFC Telford)

Defenders: Liam Bateman (Kettering Town), Curtis Coppen (North Shields), Zaine Francis-Angol (Kidderminster), Nathan Green (Dulwich Hamlet), Alex Gudger (Brackley Town), Will Hendon (Worthing), Cieron Keane (Worcester City), Andy May (Whitby), Will Miles (Burgess Hill Town), Manny Parry (Braintree), Alex Penny (Nuneaton), Jordan Tunnicliffe (Kidderminster)

Midfielders: Shane Byrne (Brackley Town), David Carson (Whitby), Ryan Croasdale (Kidderminster), Elliott Durrell (Chester), Shane Henry (Spennymoor), Jordan Keane (Worcester City), Ben Marlow (East Thurrock), Zac McEachran (Banbury), Connor Oliver (North Ferriby), Andi Thanoj (Harrogate Town), Tom Elliott (Nuneaton Town)

Strikers: Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors), Alex Akrofi (Tonbridge Angels), Keagan Cole (Hendon), Ryan Hall (Curzon Ashton), Joe Ironside (Kidderminster), Ricky Korboa (Carshalton), Mikel Miller (Carshalton), Danny Newton (Tamworth), Elton Ngwatala (Kidderminster), Brandon Scott (Cray Wanderers), Glen Taylor (Spennymoor), Lamar Reynolds (Brentwood Town).