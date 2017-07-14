Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given the speed at which Jon McCarthy moved at the end of the season, we've been deprived of Chester FC transfer activity in recent weeks.

But that all changed last night when, hot on the heels of Evan Horwood's departure, Lucas Dawson and Liam Davies signed deals tying the midfield duo to the club until the end of the season.

It's safe to assume that Blues boss McCarthy, who saw his side draw 1-1 at Hyde United last night, would like to bring in goalkeeping and defensive cover.

But one possible target is no longer available.

Gateshead

That's right. Theo Vassell, who was on loan at Chester last season before being released by Walsall, has penned a one-year deal with Gateshead after a successful trial.

Vassell said: "I'm very excited to be here officially now and I'm happy everything has been sorted out.

"I've settled in really well to be fair and been made to feel welcome by the lads who I recognised from playing against last season.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"As a player I just want to give it my all on the pitch for this club. Like every player I have my best attributes and my not so good attributes but I just want to keep improving and doing my best."

Macclesfield Town

We reported earlier this week that former Blues midfielder Elliott Durrell was training at league rivals Macclesfield.

But AFC Telford United, who Durrell has featured for in pre-season, are hopeful he will re-sign for the club.

"Elliott's come in and done fantastically well," Telford boss Rob Edwards told the Shropshire Star . "He's a player that we really like and at the moment I wouldn't say either way where we're at with it.

"What I'll say is that we'll be hopeful of something but the ball is now in his court. I don't know about his other options. We've offered a deal and he's entitled to have a think.

"He's been a top pro and really impressive when he's been here. He's a great lad around the place too in terms of his leadership and communication skills and is someone we'll be really keen to get in."

As well as Durrell, a big-name trio are training with the Silkmen.

Former Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown, ex-Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given, and former Ipswich Town and Northern Ireland defender Alex Bruce are doing pre-season with the beaten FA Trophy finalists following their respective releases from Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City.

The trio all live locally and Macc manager John Askey said: "They have been training with us and they are great to have around.

"It says a lot about the football club that they came into training one day, and then came in the next and the next.

"That shows that they are enjoying what we do and that we are doing it the right way."

Solihull Moors

Chester could come up against the 'best striker in non-league football' on the opening day of the season.

That was the verdict of Solihull Moors boss Liam McDonald after he signed Jermaine Hylton following his release from Swindon Town, where he turned down the offer of a new contract after scoring one goal in 46 games.

McDonald, who was Hylton's manager at Redditch United, said: "This is a massive signing. Jermaine is a quality goalscorer who needed a change after Swindon's relegation to League Two last season, and, despite considerable interest from Football and National League clubs, has bought into our vision here at Moors and wants to be part of it.

"He came to Redditch having played Sunday League with Continental Star and I believe he will be the best striker in non-league football."

Tranmere Rovers

There are few clubs in the non-league top flight who boast the array of striking talent that Micky Mellon has at his disposal following the arrival of James Alabi from the Blues.

But Rovers manager Mellon, who has also signed goalscoring winger Elliot Rokka from Radcliffe Borough this week, has insisted there will be no departures from Prenton Park after last season's 23-goal top-scorer Andy Cook was linked with moves to Wrexham and Notts County.

(Image: Tony Coombes)

Mellon said: "We have no need to move anybody on and there is no plan to move anybody on. That doesn't mean to say if something comes in and the club believes that it's good for the club, that the club would do that.

"But there is absolutely no plan to lose anybody. We're trying to build a team. My mind hasn't changed on that."

Leyton Orient

It's been a busy time for the relegated Os following the takeover of the club.

And this week they appointed former Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis as their new head coach.

(Image: www.commercialimage.phot​ography)

Davis, who was sacked by Crewe in January after five years at the Gresty Road helm, will work alongside assistant coach Ross Embleton and under director of football Martin Ling.

The latest incomings on the playing front at busy Orient are young left-back Christian Scales from Whitehawk and veteran midfielder Alex Lawless from Yeovil Town.

Hartlepool United

Pools, who came down with the Os last season, have made more additions to their new-look squad, namely one-time highly rated Sunderland prospect Louis Laing, following the defender's release from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and midfielder Conor Newton from Cambridge United.

Hartlepool's new boss, Craig Harrison, has also named ex-Middlesbrough under-23 coach Paul Jenkins as his assistant.

Barrow AFC

Barrow have signed experienced defender Thierry Audel on a one-year deal after he was released by Notts County.

The Cumbrians are also trying to tie star striker Richie Bennett down to a new contract after rejecting a bid for his services from Keith Curle's Carlisle United.

Best of the rest

Dover Athletic have made Torquay United's Australian defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco their ninth summer signing.

Frontman Shaun Jeffers, fresh from scoring 21 goals for Chelmsford City in the Vanarama National League South, has joined Boreham Wood, who have also agreed fresh terms with Quba Gordon and brought in fellow defender Ryan Johnson from Stevenage.

Ebbsfleet United have snapped up Luke Coulson for an undisclosed fee from Barnet, for whom the midfielder signed in January for a club-record fee from Eastleigh, who have cancelled pre-season fixtures against Portsmouth and Newport because of issues with their newly re-laid pitch.

And, while we're on off-the-field matters, former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Sutton - remember him? - has been charged by the FA with breaching betting rules after he ate a pie in Sutton United's live FA Cup tie with Arsenal.

The back-up goalkeeper was seen eating a pie in the dugout after a bookmaker had offered 8/1 odds on him doing so.

Shaw, who was sacked by Sutton as a result, has been charged with intentionally influencing a football betting market, and improper conduct