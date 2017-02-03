Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conference Call had a well-earned lie down before Tuesday's transfer deadline day.

But, even though Chester FC and their Vanarama National League rivals have until the last Thursday in March to make signings, unlike clubs in English football's top four divisions, that has not stopped them from being very busy in the market.

So let's have a look at what's being going on in the past two weeks...

Barrow AFC

Penny for Ross Hannah's thoughts.

The former Chester fan favourite may have scored two goals off the bench in his last two games but that hasn't stopped the Bluebirds signing more strikers in the form of Shaun Tuton, on loan from Barnsley, and Inih Effiong, on a permanent deal from Biggleswade Town.

Fancy a loan move back to the Deva, Ross?

Barrow, like the Blues, had overtures from Football League clubs for their prized assets prior to transfer deadline day.

But, like the Blues, they managed to resist any offers that came their way, with Nick Anderton and Jordan Williams both men in demand.

Barrow, though, have let two players leave, namely defender Euan Murray, who will go down as Steve Burr's last signing at Southport before the former Chester boss was sacked , and Andy Howorth, who has since signed for Macclesfield Town , who were looking for a winger after Danny Rowe was snapped up by Ipswich Town.

Dover Athletic

The Whites have signed ex-Blues winger James Caton following his release from Southport.

But, in an even bigger boost, they have managed to retain the services of the league's leading marksman Ricky Miller.

Dover chairman Jim Parmenter says the club turned down 'substantial offers' for the 32-goal striker and that he wouldn't have sold him for any less than £1m. Wow.

Eastleigh

Eastleigh were very busy before and after transfer deadline day.

They have signed Chinua Cole from Staines Town, extended the loan of fellow defender Tyler Garratt from Doncaster Rovers, and brought in midfielders Ben Close and Sam Matthews in on loan from Portsmouth and Bournemouth respectively.

Going the other way are striker Ryan Bird, to Newport County, and long-serving midfielder Jai Reason, to Boreham Wood .

A bigger blow was the departure of top-scorer Mikael Mandron to Championship strugglers Wigan Atlhletic.

Spitfires boss Martin Allen was, however, happy to release Bondz N'Gala by mutual consent - little more than two months after he signed for the club in a record £60,000 deal from Barnet.

Allen, incidentally, was the Barnet manager at the time of the move.

Anyhow, N'Gala swiftly fixed himself up with a new club in the shape of League One Gillingham.

However, Gillingham were soon informed they would not be able to select their new signing due to Fifa regulations that state a player cannot feature for more than two clubs in one season.

N'Gala had already played for Barnet and Easteligh.

Gillingham said they did not realise National League clubs counted.

Wrexham

Fresh from releasing Michael Bakare, Dragons boss Dean Keates boosted a defence, which could soon need boosting if James Jennings is punished for his part in the post-match derby brawl at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium , by signing Mitchell Lund on loan from Doncaster.

There has been a financial boost at the Racecourse, too, with the club set to receive a sell-on fee after their Academy graduate Neil Taylor left Swansea City for Aston Villa.

Forest Green Rovers

There have been more outgoings than incomings at The New Lawn. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, given their wage bill. More of which later.

Striker Rhys Murphy re-signed for Crawley Town on loan, defender Charlie Clough joined Barnet, winger Elliott Frear was snapped up by Motherwell, and all after Aarran Racine left on loan for Torquay United , who also strengthened their backline with the arrival of Jared Hodgkiss from Kidderminster Harriers.

Horribly for Racine, though, he suffered a season-ending knee injury on his Gulls debut and is expected to be out for a least a year.

Forest Green have cover at the back, after bringing Mark Ellis back from Carlisle United on loan, and they have also strengthened their attacking options with the capture of Kaiyne Woolery on loan from Wigan.

Tranmere Rovers

Another team with title ambitions, Tranmere have signed Adam Buxton until the end of the campaign following the defender's release from Portsmouth and brought in young Liverpool attacker Jack Dunn on loan.

Best of the rest

Leaders Lincoln City have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker Dayle Southwell on a month-long loan after previously agreeing longer loan deals for Gillingham midfielder Billy Knott and Burnley winger Josh Ginnelly. The FA Cup giant-killers, though, have lost Theo Robinson to Southend United.

Gateshead , after much resistance, lost goalscoring midfielder Sam Jones to Grimsby Town, although they have signed goalkeeper James Montgomery from AFC Telford United.

Aldershot Town have extended the loan of Ipswich Town midfielder Kundai Benyu after Chelsea recalled Dion Conroy, Bromley have brought in former Millwall captain Alan Dunne and signed another defender, Wolves' Aaron Hayden, on loan, while Woking have re-signed Crawley midfielder Chris Arhur on loan, having brought in Colchester United striker Macauley Bonne for a month.

Mansfield Town winger Kevan Hurst has a made loan move to Guiseley , who had previously completed a deal for a forward well known to Chester supporters, 'Deadly' Derek Asamoah.

Bournemouth defender Jake McCarthy and Ebbsfleet United midfielder Stuart Lewis have joined Maidstone United , North Ferriby United have signed Middlesbrough defender Robbie Tinkler on loan, while Solihull Moors have done deals for Stourbridge defender Kristian Green and Hednesford Town midfielder Ashley Sammons.