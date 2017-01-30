Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wrexham AFC have been landed with three charges by the Welsh FA (FAW) for their part in a mass brawl following their 1-1 draw with Chester FC earlier this month.

After the final whistle of the clash on January 21, players and staff from both sides were involved in ugly scenes, with Wrexham full back James Jennings allegedly throwing a punch at Chester striker Kane Richards.

Jennings has been charged for his part in the aftermath while the Dragons have been hit with charges for failing to control their players and the possession of smoke bombs in the away section.

Chester were charged for failing to control their players by the English FA last week and also for letting off a smoke bomb from the home section.

An FAW statement read: "Wrexham Football Club is hereby charged with the Disciplinary Offence as set out under FAW Rule 38.1.15, in that its supporter(s) allegedly had in their possession a firework, flare, smoke bomb or other pyrotechnic device and/or ignited or otherwise set off a firework, flare, smoke bomb or other pyrotechnic device in the National League, Premier Division match between Chester and Wrexham played on 21 January 2017.

"Wrexham Football Club are hereby charged with the Disciplinary Offence as set out under FAW Rule 38.1.13 for the alleged failure of its players to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion or failure to refrain from violence, threatening, abusive, obscene or provocative behaviour, conduct or language whilst taking part in the National League, Premier Division match between Chester and Wrexham played on 21 January 2017.

"James Jennings has also been charged with the Disciplinary Offence as set out under FAW Rule 38.1.9 for your alleged violent conduct towards an opposition player following the conclusion of the National League, Premier Division match between Chester and Wrexham on 21 January 2017."

The club and the player have seven business days as and from 27 January to respond to the charges. The deadline for appeal for Chester passed at 6pm on Friday.