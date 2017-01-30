Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Burr has been sacked as manager of relegation-threatened Southport.

The former Chester FC manager was relieved of his duties this morning following a miserable run of results in the National League that sees them sit just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Burr, 57, was appointed as manager back in September and recruited 19 players during his time at the helm but a 3-1 loss at Bromley on Saturday proved the final straw for the Haig Avenue board.

"Following a disappointing series of results the Board have taken the above decision in the best interests of Southport Football Club to move forward in a different direction," a statement read.

"With 19 players recruited during Steve Burr’s tenure and significant financial backing to strengthen the squad the performances and results recently have not shown signs that confirm the club can get to a position in the League that provides the security as required.

"Director of Football Liam Watson will take interim charge of the squad as for the forthcoming fixtures with the aim of ensuring the club retains it’s National League status while Keith Briggs will continue as assistant manager."

Burr was sacked as Chester manager in April 2016 after a disastrous run of form that saw them dragged into a relegation dogfight before being saved by then caretaker boss Jon McCarthy, who would go on to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Southport did claim a 1-0 win over the Blues at Haig Avenue in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round earlier in the campaign but they failed to build on their early improvement under Burr and have struggled of late.

The statement added: "The Board would like to wish Steve good luck in the future and thank him for his work and efforts whilst at Southport Football Club."