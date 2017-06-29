Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will have a new number 9 and 10 this season.

Chester have released their squad numbers for the 2017-18 campaign.

And new strikers Harry White and Ross Hannah will wear the 9 and 10 shirts respectively.

White takes over the number 9 jersey from last season's top-scorer James Alabi, who is leaving the club after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

Fellow new boys Andy Halls (2), Lathaniel Rowe-Turner (3), Kingsley James (4), John McCombe (5), Paul Turnbull (8) and Nyal Bell (15) have also been given their numbers.

There are new numbers for Liam Davies (12), Evan Horwood (16) and Tom Shaw (21), who is likely to feature far less this season after taking on the role of assistant to Jon McCarthy.

There are also squad numbers for youth-team graduates James Jones (18), Tom Crawford (22) and Nathan Brown (23).

The numbers 13 and 17 remain empty with McCarthy looking to sign a back-up goalkeeper to number one Alex Lynch as well as defensive cover.

The Blues boss is also keen to hand a permanent contract to Lucas Dawson, who has started pre-season training with the club.

Chester FC's 2017-18 squad numbers

1 Alex Lynch

2 Andy Halls

3 Lathaniel Rowe-Turner

4 Kingsley James

5 John McCombe

6 Ryan Astles

7 Craig Mahon

8 Paul Turnbull

9 Harry White

10 Ross Hannah

11 Jordan Chapell

12 Liam Davies

13

14 Wade Joyce

15 Nyal Bell

16 Evan Horwood

17

18 James Jones

19 Matty Waters

20 James Akintunde

21 Tom Shaw

22 Tom Crawford

23 Nathan Brown