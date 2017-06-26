Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Dawson is hoping a deal can be reached that will see him stay at Chester FC .

The midfielder made 11 appearances at the back end of last season after signing a short-term contract.

But Dawson, a former Stoke City under-18s captain, has yet to agree fresh terms.

However, the 23-year-old did report for the start of pre-season training last Monday along with the rest of Jon McCarthy's squad.

And Dawson confirmed he will have further talks with Blues boss McCarthy this week about penning another deal.

He said: "I'm trying to sort things out at the minute and hopefully I'll get something sorted soon.

"I enjoyed my ltime with the club last season and, while we were disappointed with how the season ended, it was good to get a run of games under my belt.

"I really like it here and I wouldn't have come back in for training if I didn't want to be back at the club."

Chester will resume training this morning (Monday) as they continue the build-up to their pre-season opener at Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10.

Big summer signing Ross Hannah will be back with the squad for the first time since re-joining the club after returning from holiday.

The Blues have started preparations for the 2017-18 Vanarama National League earlier than most of their rivals.

And Dawson said: "It's early, we've only had a week under our belts, but what we're doing now should benefit us in the long run.

"Hopefully when the season kicks in we'll be fitter and sharper than everybody else.

"I'm feeling good within myself and the training sessions that have been put on have all been top drawer.

"Hopefully I'll get something sorted."