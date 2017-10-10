Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting a game shown live on BT Sport is usually something to celebrate for a Vanarama National League club.

Getting the big screen treatment brings financial benefits and the opportunity to showcase your club to a wider audience.

But today's announcement that next month's cross-border derby has been moved forward by two days has not gone down well with Chester FC fans.

The visit of Wrexham to the Swansway Chester Stadium was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, November 10 (7.45pm kick-off).

But it will now go-ahead on Wednesday, November 8 (7.45pm) after it was selected for live television coverage .

The Wrexham clash will be the first of two visits by the BT Sport cameras to the home of the Blues next month as they will also be broadcasting the encounter with Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, November 25 (12.30pm).

At a time when the fan-owned club is appealing to supporters to boost new boss Marcus Bignot's budget , the live double-header will increase the coffers.

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire said as much in a statement from club when announcing the new Wrexham date: "We had to balance the potential impact on fans against the very real opportunity of showcasing Chester FC on a day when no other football is taking place as it is an international weekend - England play Germany on the Friday evening.

"This will be a hugely popular fixture with a wider audience and we look forward to showcasing what this local derby can be about, we hope fans will fill the stadium as we are free of the bubble arrangements - it should be a fantastic occasion."

But that has not stopped Blues fans, in the main, reacting with anger on Twitter, Facebook and on the popular messageboard Deva Chat.

What supporters have been saying on Twitter

What supporters have been saying on Deva Chat

Canadian Exile: "Fuming. After Exiles have booked travel and time off work, and after Solihull & Eastleigh already this season. Supporting Chester FC, it's money down the drain."

Norwegian Blue: "I'm one of those p****d off Exiles! I booked my flights for the 9th and return on 13th to cover probable fixture change due to TV coverage. Hopefully I can do some rebooking, at extra cost of course."

Harry Lime said: "Had tickets for a gig on the Friday. Match moved to the Friday. Sold the tickets at a loss. Match now gets moved to the Wednesday. How do Premier League supporters ever plan anything? Must be a nightmare when every match is 'subject to change by TV schedules'. The Wednesday is better for the club though. TV money will help offset the police costs, and it will get a decent audience. Makes sense."

What supporters have been saying on Facebook

Jim Hamilton: "Shouldn't we the fans get a say in this when they keep moving the dates. We are a fan-owned club after all. Moving it to a Wednesday doesn't help anyone I'm sure BT could have come Friday. Seems to me the club only consult us when they want money."

Simon Rowlands: "We'll beat em whatever night it's played."

Darrell Hughes: "Club needs to do all it can to sell as many tickets as possible."