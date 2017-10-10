Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's home clash with cross-border rivals Wrexham has been moved to Wednesday, November 8 for live TV coverage.

The game had originally been scheduled for Friday, November 10 but has now been brought forward by two days and will be screened live on BT Sport.

This season sees the first clashes between the two sides since the decision by Cheshire Constabulary and North Wales Police to end the 'bubble match' safe travel restrictions that have been in place since Chester's return to the National League in 2013.

Last season's meetings between the two sides saw them unable to be separated in the two games, with the Racecourse clash finishing in a dull 0-0 draw while the game at the Deva ended up being a far more fiery encounter as the two sides drew 1-1.

One of the most memorable nights in Chester's reformed history came against Wrexham in front of the BT Sport cameras when Ben Heneghan struck at the death to seal a 2-1 win on September 22, 2014.

Marcus Bignot's Blues head to Wrexham on Saturday, March 10 for the reverse fixture.