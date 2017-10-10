Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are calling on fans to help boost manager Marcus Bignot’s transfer budget.

The Blues have little wriggle room in their budget for new boss Bignot to bring in any new players at present and the club have moved to put out a rallying call to ‘Build Bignot’s Budget’ to help matters.

The club are aiming to reach £25,000 through their Squad Builder fund by January 1 to help Bignot in his quest to bring in new players to help make the Blues more competitive in the National League and to help haul them away from the drop zone.

Fans can support the initiative by either contributing regularly through the club’s standing order scheme or making a one off cash donation. Card payments can be made by contacting the club office on 01244 371376, Monday to Friday (10am-4pm) and fans should state their desire to contribute to Squad Builder when they call.

One-off donations can also be paid via bank transfer or PayPal, and fans must ensure they insert “SQB-(yourname)” in the payment reference to help the club identify them.

A club statement read: “Build Bignot’s Budget is a rallying call to all supporters of Chester FC in order to back our new Manager Marcus Bignot and the club as we bid to be as competitive as possible in an increasingly well financed league.

“Our objective is to raise an additional £25,000 through our Squad Builder initiative before January 1. Pledges made by fans have already helped to bring players to our club and – with further generous donations – you can directly help and boost Marcus’ transfer budget for the current campaign.

“A running total of the funds raised from your contributions to the Squad Builder will be kept separately from this point forward.

“This amount will be clearly communicated at regular intervals to the fans – with the expenditure of these funds raised to be made transparent by Chester FC at the time of their use.”

The club account details to pay into the Squad Builder are as follows:

Sort Code: 60-83-01

Bank Account: 20331296

Reference: SQB-(your name)

http://www.cityfansunited.com/donate-online.htm l