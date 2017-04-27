Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barring there are no final-day disasters, Chester FC will kick-off a fifth consecutive campaign in the Vanarama National League come August.

But the mood among the fan base is not one of celebration. That's three seasons out of four now that the club has taken its survival down to the wire.

With Jon McCarthy steadfast in his protection of his players, the Blues boss has bore the brunt of fans' frustration in recent weeks.

McCarthy even admits he is 'under pressure ' despite (effectively) achieving the objective he was set by the board.

But, speaking to supporters, whether that be at work, at the game or on social media, it's clear that there are concerns about the direction in which the club is heading.

So, with that in mind, we asked our fans' jury...

What needs to change at Chester FC?

And here's what they had to say...

Andy Davies

"This club is in a bit of a unique position where we primarily need to get more fans in for us to be able to spend more, whereas a lot of clubs in this division can do the opposite - spend more to get fans in. Ultimately the budget will tell. For us, with the budget at the level it is, it'll likely continue to be a struggle to compete. Off the pitch we need some ideas to start coming to fruition to improve attendances.

"It was pleasing to hear the announcement last week about plans to launch a youth scholarship . Young players coming through are huge for this club, as Sam Hughes in particular is proving at the moment. These lads have value and can earn the club a lot of money in the long run.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"It also goes for spotting talent in the lower leagues. We're a club who are fishing in that market. We can't go after many established players with families and mortgages, they demand more in wages. We need young lads who are hungry to do well.

"On the pitch we need to make the most of what we have. I don't feel we've been doing that for the past few months. Questionable tactics and team selections have amounted to defeats, low entertainment and a pretty sombre atmosphere."

Ian Saxby

"Without doubt this has been a season of frustration and disappointment. I'm hoping the team can sign off with our first home win of 2017; it's the least our long-suffering supporters deserve.

"I'm not going to comment on the playing side of things, I'm no expert and results rather speak for themselves. Rather, I'd like to see some real change on the non-footballing side of things as events this season have been really troubling.

"Firstly I'd like to see some stability in the boardroom. I think we're on our third chairman this season and it's become something of a revolving door. We need a chair who is there for the long haul and who can offer a bit of much-needed stability. I know a couple of the board members and they are hard-working and dedicated people who clearly love the club, but I do get the impression that there are one or two passengers in the boardroom and elsewhere. We desperately need fresh blood, fresh ideas and a more equal sharing of the workload.

"Secondly, and it saddens me to say this, but here no appears to be a disconnect developing between fans and club. I'm not sure why, and I can't put my finger on anything tangible, but the club seems to be forgetting what it is all about. I know Jim Green and the Community Trust team are doing great work, as is Calum and the Academy, but I no longer feel a buzz around the stadium on matchdays. Too many people are just going through the motions. Also, I’d like to see the club reach out more and try to tempt all sections of the city down to the ground. Students, community groups, voluntary organisations, local sports teams, immigrant families (especially football-mad East Europeans) should all be encouraged to come along.

"Thirdly, the whole matchday experience needs to improve. Atmosphere at the ground has been as flat as a pancake this season and can only have a negative impact on the team. I know Danny McNally and the lads on the Harry Mac have crowdfunded banners and flags for next season , and their efforts should be applauded. However, as fans, we all have a responsibility to get behind the boys, so come on, make some noise! Also, issues like the pre-match music and the absence of Big Lupus at most games needs looking at. The extended medley of ELO's tuneless offerings, together with that dirge being played as the teams emerge kill off any atmosphere that may be building. If the club makes some good money through transfers this season, they should invest in a semi-permanent marquee on the car park, serving quality food and local ales on matchdays. We all know that well-fed, well-refreshed supporters always make a bit more noise and a facility like this would generate decent income.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"Finally, the club needs to be serious about fundraising. I used to sit on the fundraising committee and I cannot for the life of me work out why the club allowed it to fold. We used to generate significant income through the Christmas raffles, sponsored walks, race nights etc, and given that we are now posting a loss this season, it's almost criminal that initiatives such as this have been allowed to wither on the vine. It is traditional to have the sponsored walk on the last game of the season and was a good way for supporters to come together, feel a part of the club and support our brilliant Academy. We used to generate £2K to £3K every year this way and it's heartbreaking that this has stopped. It pains me to say this, but our noisy neighbours down the A483 really are in a different league to us in such matters."

Rio Doherty

"With a number of key factors popping up everywhere, a few changes need to take place.

"Despite our lowly league position, we are one of the biggest clubs in the league. We need to show this by having ambition. With our attendances declining and season-ticket sales likely to be down, our club needs to restore the feel-good factor to our fans, who pay a lot of money to watch us, whilst giving them hope.

"Whether the players put in more effort or pride on the pitch, or if we can offer some pre-match/half-time entertainment off the pitch on a matchday, a few hundred more fans may come through turnstiles. Or if we set a target of a top-10/play-off place each year it can show our ambitions. Even if we don't achieve those targets, it is better than aiming to beat the drop each year.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"It costs nothing to do these initiatives, and if we put some more effort in, and if we try more harder, I believe these sorts of things can pay off and become successful.

"It's either now or never, but changes need to take place in the summer, which can make our club aim higher and higher and which can motivate our fans. The apathetic mood which currently lingers amongst most of us needs to disappear, fast!"

Ian Wilson

“I think Jon's comments in the press over recent weeks have offered a telling insight to the reasons behind our post-Christmas slump. On the back of our excellent run of form I am sure that manager and players, as well as fans, started to believe that a play-off place just may be achievable. However, when results started to fall away, rather than a desperation and desire to get things back on track and push on again, there was an underlying mentality that 50 points and survival was the target.

"Over the years I've seen this club punching above it's weight time and time again against the likes of Wolves, Sunderland and West Brom, and whilst I fully understand our current financial limitations, and I appreciate where we are as a club, this in no way limits my ambitions for my team. We should never start a season with a mentality throughout the club that mere survival is the aim.

(Photo: Chester Chronicle)

"I'm sure Harry never let that mentality filter down to the playing squad. It can't be allowed to. It's a mental get-out and leads to the type of capitulation that we have seen this season. I'm all for giving Jon another chance next season, but that mentality has to change and it has to change now.

"The message throughout the club from top down is that next season we aim for the playoffs. If we don't get there then so be it, but we go down fighting, as a team and as a club from start of season to end. COYB."