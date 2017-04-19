Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Povey has stood down as chairman of the supporters group that own Chester FC.

City Fans United have confirmed that the lifelong Blues fan has resigned due to personal reasons.

Povey took over the role in November after Simon Olorenshaw stepped down from the position.

Vice-chairman, Jonny Hughes, will serve as acting chair of the CFU until its AGM in October.

A CFU statement reads: "City Fans United (CFU) director Alan Povey has decided to step down from his role as director/chair for personal reasons.

"Alan goes with the best wishes of all the other board members and their thanks for his contribution over the past year.

"Current vice-chairman, Jonny Hughes, will serve as acting chair of CFU until the AGM in October."

Povey, who was co-opted onto the CFU board in 2015 to work as its community director, took to Facebook to explain his decision.

He said: "To make this decision has simply been one of the hardest I have ever had to make. There will be much speculation I am sure, but the very fact of the matter is that I have given the role every ounce of energy I have and that has not only affected myself but my family too.

"What we have as a football club is a special thing and I am big enough and ugly enough to know if I can no longer give a job or role 100% of my energy then it's time to step away, prolonging it would be unfair on the rest of the board, the supporters and all of those involved at the football club.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to the rest of the board at Chester Football Club who have not only helped me as chair over the last five months, but when I was community director previously to that.

"I would like to extend special thanks though to both Brian Burns and Jonny Hughes who have helped and supported me over the last few days when I first told them of my decision.

"I would also like to thank every individual who I have worked alongside and met over the last 16 months, each and every one of you is a credit to Chester Football Club. Our volunteers in particular are what makes this club so special."

Povey became the fifth CFU chairman after Olorenshaw, Grenville Millington, Tony Durkin and Chris Pilsbury.