Good afternoon and welcome to today's daily digest.

After three straight victories and clean sheets on the road here's hoping Chester FC return to winning ways at home on Saturday against York City (3pm).

With crowds not as high as they have been in the past, we reported in February about a group of young Blues fans who are trying to improve the atmosphere at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

They set up a crowdfunder page in an attempt to raise £150 to buy banners to create eye-catching displays and drums to get the Harry Mac rocking again.

And we are delighted to report they have surpassed that total - and then some.

Well done. A fantastic effort...

Our next rising star

The in-demand Sam Hughes may have grabbed the headlines on Saturday when he lashed in Chester's winner at Torquay United.

But the performance off the bench from another academy graduate was rightly picked out for praise by Jon McCarthy.

Here's hoping he continues to follow in Hughes' footsteps...

'People might be surprised'

Those were the words of Blues boss McCarthy on Saturday after he revealed who he considers to be the best signing of his reign.

And the player in question is...

Wrexham budget boost

With Chester having all but secured their survival, the challenge now is to find a way to kick on next season in a league packed full of clubs with better budgets.

Our big rivals Wrexham, a fellow fan-owned club, could be in a not too dissimilar situation in 2017-18.

Dragons boss Dean Keates admitted as much after his side went down 1-0 at home to title-challenging Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

"The size of the football club it shouldn't be sat in mid-table," said Keates.

"I know what the expectations are and what the fans want, and all being well we can put that in place and give them something to be proud of next season.

"Obviously it (the gap to the top sides) is massive, the points gap tells you. We need to be challenging, we are not going to go on about finances, but there are some big budgets and that (Tranmere) is one of the big budgets out there.

"You know you are going to be competing against people and we can't match them money wise."

But Wrexham were given a boost today when it was confirmed that the club's 'Build the Budget' campaign had breached the £30,000 mark after a bucket collection before the Tranmere clash had helped raise more than £3,000.

The Dragons have established the crowdfunder project to bolster Keates' resources in the summer.

And so far they have generated £31,604.

Horan magic

As regular readers of the digest will know, we often feature tweets

from the excellent Chester FC On This Day Twitter account.

And today's selection is another belter - much like the goal itself.

I remember it well...