Sam Hughes expressed his pride at becoming the youngest captain in Chester FC 's history on Friday night.

At just 19, central defender Hughes put in a typical captain's performance in his side's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers, further adding to his already high stock.

Hughes was excellent at the back and showed just why scouts from clubs such as Barnsley, Swansea City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham have been flocking to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

And Hughes, while disappointed not to have captained his side to victory, couldn't mask his pride at the accolade and can now count himself a record holder for the Blues, both pre and post their rise from the ashes in 2010.

"It was a massive moment for me, massive," said the Wirral-born defender.

"I didn't really expect it to be honest. The gaffer came and spoke to me on Thursday and told me he wanted me to be captain, so I'm very proud and privileged to be given that opportunity.

"I just looked at it and didn't want to be the big I am. I am just another player on that pitch and we have a lot of experienced players on that pitch who talk and communicate with everyone, so I just have the armband on and I just wanted to encourage and get the lads going. It was a big moment and I'm proud.

"Luke (George, club captain) spoke to me and just told me to relax. He's a big character and someone who I look up to. They (the squad) are great with me, they help me and I try to help them. It's a great team bond we have got and we won't let that result bring us down in any way, shape of form."

Chester manager Jon McCarthy was equally as delighted.

The Blues boss revealed that he consulted with senior players before making the decision and said the support for Hughes to be given the nod was unanimous.

McCarthy said: "What was better for me was when I speak to some of the older players who felt they should have the captaincy, when I'm going around a Ryan Astles, a Johnny Hunt and an Evan Horwood, those group of players are saying 'he should have it'.

"I thought it would lift the fans and I thought it would lift him and it did."

And while admitting to being unaware of Hughes' selection as captain being a record breaker for the Blues, McCarthy was pleased to see the teenager receive extra recognition.

"I didn't think it at the time and I said 'there'll be Chas (Sumner, club historian) around somewhere," he said.

"It wasn't done with that it mind but it's a nice accolade for him to have."