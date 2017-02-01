Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will keep their squad together until at least the end of the season after rejecting offers for both Sam Hughes and James Alabi.

The Blues, who currently sit nine points off the play-off places heading into a tough February, were in receipt of bids for both players from Football League teams before the close of the transfer window on Tuesday night but opted to turn down the bids, valuing their assets at a higher price.

Defender Hughes, 19, has been watched on numerous occasions this seasons by scouts from Premier League sides such as Swansea City and Crystal Palace as well as a host of Championship clubs and the Blues were anticipating interest in the teenager.

A ‘substantial bid’ was lodged for Hughes from a Championship side, understood to be Barnsley, but that offer was rejected by the Blues, with the club confident of a higher figure being achieved via a tribunal at the end of the season should the defender, out of contract this summer, fail to pen a new deal at Chester.

Alabi, 22, has been in a rich vein of form for the Blues this season and netted his 12th goal of the campaign at Dover Athletic on Saturday and has alerted a number of clubs, including one from the Championship.

Chester had received a ‘derisory’ offer from a London-based League Two side, believed to be Barnet, last week and rebuffed it, hoping that the striker can continue his fine form and ink a new deal with the club before his current contract expires in the summer.

“We received offers for both Sam and James but we rejected both as we have to do what is right for this football club,” said Chester chief executive Mark Maguire.

“A substantial bid from a Championship side was received for Sam but my job is to accurately value our players and we have seen what players similar to Sam have received at tribunals and we are comfortable with the decision we made.

“With regards to James, we received a derisory offer from a League Two side and although we wouldn’t get any money for James if he were to go as a free agent in the summer, his value to us now is far greater than what was offered.”

Maguire said the club were hopeful of the duo signing new deals but expected them to be the subject of much interest come the summer.

“I have to say that Sam and James have been superb through this whole thing,” added Maguire.

“We have been open and honest with them throughout and it must have been unsettling but they have been model professionals.

“I stress again, though, that we do what is best for this football club and we can’t afford to be bullied and letting our assets go for less than what we are worth.

“We know that we will lose players given our size but that is the way we progress, by developing players and helping them move on and flourish, but it has to be for the right price.”