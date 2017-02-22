Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the last few days you will have read a lot about Wayne Shaw, the Sutton United reserve team goalkeeper who was now infamously captured on camera eating a pie during his club's big FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

But I've not read anything on 'Piegate' as good as this by my colleague and our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell. It really hits the spot:

Jennings on derby brawl

Shaw subsequently lost his job at Sutton.

A similar fate does not await James Jennings for his part in the brawl that threatened to overshadow the cracking cross-border derby at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium last month .

But the Wrexham left-back knows a ban is heading his way after being charged with violent conduct for allegedly punching Blues striker Kane Richards.

Jennings, though, has requested a personal hearing with the Football Association of Wales, which will take place on Monday week, in an effort to reduce the length of the suspension.

He said: "It (a personal hearing) was an option, it is violent conduct I have been charged with, so I am assuming it will be a couple match ban.

"I think it looks better if you go to the panel, not that I have been to one before, I have never been done for violent conduct before. It is a case of going there and speaking to them and seeing what the suspension is.

"There will be a suspension for what happened, so it is a case of going to see them to see how many games it will be. Hopefully it won’t be too long and I can put it behind me."

Having seen the footage, all I can say is good luck with that, James.

Manager change

Martin Allen has been sacked as manager of Eastleigh after just 14 games in charge.

The big-spending Spitfires potted Allen after their 1-0 home loss to Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night saw them drop to 15th in the Vanarama National League standings.

Eastleigh have subsequently announced that their former boss, Richard Hill, has re-joined the club as director of football and in the short term will take over first-team affairrs.

Hill applied and was interviewed for the Chester job in the summer before Jon McCarthy was handed the role.

Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald, who is on to his fourth manager of the campaign, following the earlier departures of Chris Todd and Ronnie Moore, said: "I can only unreservedly apologise for what I have put our fans, players and staff through this season.

"I genuinely thought all decisions made were right at the time but it is clear I have got this wrong.

"It has affected everyone's enjoyment, none more than myself. I am hopeful that by bringing Richard in he will stabilise the club and then help push us on again.

"He did a fantastic job when he was here last time. He would walk to the club to come back he loves it so much and I feel this passion coupled with his football knowledge will help us get things right and be vital in ensuring we, or to be clearer and more accurate me, from continuing to make mistakes in such a fundamental area."

A small positive

We were scratching around for something good to say about the Blues' sorry defeat to Maidstone United at the weekend .

But, if anything good did come out of it, it was the fact that the match marked the return of this man:

Know your stuff?

Chester FC's quiz night returns tomorrow (Thursday) in the Blues Bar



The quiz begins at 8pm and it's just £1 per team member to enter.

You can have up to six members in your team.

All proceeds from the night will go toward improving the viewing facilities of wheelchair users at the ground.