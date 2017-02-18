Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC suffered their fourth National League defeat in a row after going down 4-2 at struggling Maidstone United following the most abject of first half displays.

The Blues, 3-0 down inside 15 minutes, were 4-0 down at the break after an utterly embarrassing opening half where they were overrun by their opponents time and time again only managing one effort in anger.

A second half fightback of sorts saw them reduce the arrears and add an air of respectability to the scoreline but so bad was the first 45 minutes that anything other than a Maidstone win would have been an injustice. It was a total shambles.

Chester couldn't have had a worse start and were 2-0 down within six minutes.

The Blues were behind on three minutes when they faield to clear their lines and defender Kevin Lokko slammed home from six yards to break the deadlock.

And the lead was doubled just three minutes later when Delano Sam-Yorke received a pin-point ball from Jack Paxman inside the six yard box, nipping past the recalled Lynch and evading a Luke George challenge to fire home under pressure.

The Blues were listless from front to back and failed to rally after the second goal as Maidstone continued to pour forward an exploit the oceans of space in midfield and defence.

And their pressure told once again on 12 minutes when indecision in the Blues defence allowed the ball to be played in from the left from the dangerous Alex Flisher and Joe Pigott was on hand to sidefoot home from eight yards.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

The Blues were stunned and were repeatedly pegged back in their own half as the home side won corner after corner and threatened with every foray into the Chester half.

Flisher hit a post with a thunderous drive from 35 yards and Pigott went close again with a flicked near post header shortly after and Flisher nodded wide at the far post from a corner before they added number four just before the break.

A Flisher corner was whipped in and nodded back across goal to Lokko whose looped header was clawed at by Lynch and ended up dropping into the far corner, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Chester made two changes at the break and Ross Killock and Kane Richards came on for Tom Shaw and Wade Joyce, both of who were passengers in the first half.

The Blues switch to a 4-4-2 formation did help, although Maidstone emerged still looking to cause more misery and had Flisher force a good save from Lynch with a strike from distance.

But Chester got themselves a goal back on 52 minutes when James Alabi fired home from the spot after Evan Horwood had been hauled down by Seth Nana-Twumasi.

Maidstone looked to respond to the setback and continued to press the Blues at every occasion but it was the visitors who would strike next to reduce the deficit.

A free kick on the left of pitch was whipped in by Ryan Lloyd and was met by the head of an unmarked Sam Hughes whose effort left Lee Worgan with no chance and sent some nerves jangling among the home support.

Pigott went close for the home side once again when he latched on to a long ball that caught Ryan Astles and Blaine Hudson napping but his clipped effort over Lynch dropped inches over the Chester bar.

Chester had a golden chance to make it 4-3 on 79 minutes when a Horwood cross from the left wasn't cleared by the Stones defence and Elliott Durrell lashed inches wide from 10 yards when he reallt should have scored.

Stones sub Bobby-Jo Taylor went close shortly after when he cut in from the right, skipping past Killock before hitting a low effort against the outside of the post.

Chester tried to find a way back late on and Richards should have done better with two chances from 12 yards while Alabi almost bundled in a Durrell corner.

But it was too little, too late and the Blues were deservedly left empty handed after a woeful first 45 minutes that had to be seen to be believed.

STAR MAN:

The hardy Blues fans who made the trip and had to endure a turgid first 45 minutes.

Alabi tried his best to do something and didn't do much wrong but hard to glean too many positives from that.

MATCH FACTS

Maidstone United: Worgan, Mills, Coyle, Lokko, Lewis, Paxman (Loza 87), Flisher, Prestedge, Nana-Twumasi, Pigott (Taylor 75), Sam-Yorke (McCarthy 89).

Subs: Acheampong, Odubade.

Bookings:

Goals: Lokko 3 & 44, Sam-Yorke 6, Pigott 12.

Chester FC: Lynch, Horwood, Hughes, Astles, Hudson, Lloyd, Durrell, Joyce (Richards 46), George, Shaw (Killock 46), Alabi. Subs: Roberts,

Waters, Chapell.

Bookings: Shaw.

Goals: Alabi 52 (pen), Hughes 65.

Referee: Carl Brook.

Attendance: 2,120.