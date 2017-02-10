Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We start off the final daily digest of the week with a thank you - from the club to the supporters.

Over to you Chester FC...

"Chester Football Club would like to say a massive thank you to all of the volunteers who helped put the covers on the pitch yesterday.



"We would also much appreciate help tomorrow at 9am to take them back off - as the pitch is graced by Chester and Gateshead; LIVE on BT Sport!



"All the help that you have given is exactly what makes this club so special...Our City, Our Community, Our Club!"

Feast of fun

A nice touch - as are the off-the-field activities planned for tomorrow's clash with Gateshead (12.15pm kick-off).

Hundreds of youngsters and their families will be cheering on Jon McCarthy’s men from the South Stand having taking advantage of the Big Club Giveaway II community promotion.

Junior sides from Aston Park Rangers, Blacon Youth Club, Christleton NewScene and Penrhyn Bay Pirates, teams from Delamere Academy, Lache Primary School and St Oswald’s Primary School, and colleagues from the club’s principal partner MBNA will ensure the ground is buzzing for the game, which is being broadcast live on BT Sport.

Children will be sporting their team’s kits for a colourful parade around the pitch at half-time to showcase junior football in Chester - and there will be plenty happening before the game too.

Dave Powell reports back from Jon McCarthy's press conference

Streetwise Soccer, the UK's leading provider of unique football themed activities, events and equipment, will invite fans to put their shooting power to the test on the inflatable Speed Shot Cage and demonstrate their football skills to pot balls on the Foot Pool table.

While Footgolf Chester’s Hole in One Challenge gives supporters the opportunity to try one of the fastest growing sports in the UK.

There will be prizes and discount vouchers up for grabs and all of the activities are free of charge.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: "We’re delighted with the response to the Big Club Giveaway II and we're very grateful to the club and the board of directors for giving us this opportunity.

"There promises to be a great atmosphere inside the stadium and we want it to be a fantastic family day out so it’s brilliant to be working alongside Footgolf Chester and Streetwise Soccer as we continue to improve the matchday experience."

CFU needs you

The club would never have risen from the ashes of Chester City had supporters not come together to start, join and back City Fans United.

Now, as always, the organisation needs your help.

Over to you CFU...

"The City Fans United board are looking for CFU members to send in their CVs as we search for more directors.

"Currently there are seven board members - three down from the 10 we aim for - and the board is hoping to co-opt fans who might be able to offer something different to the current board.

"To help in the growth of key areas, we are specifically looking for somebody to oversee the growth of the CFU membership and also somebody else experienced in fundraising, who can bring new ideas to help grow funds.

"We will, of course, consider anyone who feels they would be able to add something to the board even if they do not have experience in either of these areas.

"Before you consider joining the board, please be aware that it is a commitment, but one that is worth it to help our football club move forward.

"Anybody who shows an interest, or would like any further information, then please contact CFU secretary Marion Needham on marion.needham@chesterfc.com.

"As a co-opted director, the role will last until the next set of elections, where individuals will have the chance to then also stand for election. Please note, to be considered for the board, all candidates must be a current CFU member.

"If you are interested in the role but aren't sure about what it entails then please contact Marion and we can arrange a time for a director to speak to you. The board will also be available for members to speak to at the next CFU meeting on February 16."

Any other business?

Well, yes there is.

Have a good weekend. Let's hope it starts with three points for the Blues!